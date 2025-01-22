More Culture:

January 22, 2025

Eagles fan Savannah Guthrie makes NFC title game bet with Commanders fan Craig Melvin on 'Today'

Fans can vote on the loser's punishment: chug from a shoe, wear a sign in the subway or get a temporary tattoo of the other's face.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Media Today Show
savannah guthrie today eagles bet Nathan Congleton/NBC

'Today' show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin are betting on what team will win Sunday when the Eagles play the Commanders in the NFC Championship. Whoever's favorite team loses will have to endure a comical punishment on air, which viewers can vote on.

The Eagles take on the Commanders on Sunday in the NFC championship game, and the showdown has ruffled up a rivalry between two "Today" show hosts. 

Savannah Guthrie is rooting for the Birds, while her co-anchor Craig Melvin is a Commanders fan, so the pair decided to have a little fun by proposing a friendly bet. To heighten the stakes, they announced Wednesday that fans can vote online between three goofy punishments that the person whose team loses would have to endure on air.

MORE: Mayor Cherelle Parker's flubbed Eagles chant spawns T-shirt by Phillygoat

The consequences include doing a "shoey" — an Australian drinking tradition in which a person chugs alcohol from a shoe — or wearing a sign in the New York City subway reading "Ask me about the bet I lost," or getting a temporary tattoo of the other person's face in a "prominent" place for a week. 

The tattoo option was winning by a wide margin on Wednesday afternoon, although I think it would be hilarious to see the loser sipping from footwear — especially since they suggested they may have to drink from their competitor's shoe. Commenters on a "Today" show Instagram post added other suggestions like having Melvin sing the Eagles' fight song if he loses, or having Guthrie wear a Commanders shirt if she loses. 

Guthrie was not a Birds fan by birth. She was born in Australia and grew up in Arizona. Her Philly native husband Michael Feldman brought her into the fandom. As another "Today" show co-host Carson Daly joked, Guthrie became a fan of her "beloved" Eagles "by way of marriage; it's a law." Guthrie and her family have been spotted at Lincoln Financial Field for games, including for the NFC championship in 2023 when the team last won the conference title. 

Melvin, on the other hand, has been a Washington fan since he was a kid growing up in South Carolina. The Commanders sent him a special jersey earlier this month to commemorate his first year as "Today" co-anchor.

The Eagles-Commanders game is Sunday at 3 p.m., so the punishment will likely air sometime early next week. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Media Today Show Philadelphia Playoffs Commanders Entertainment Eagles TV Television Savannah Guthrie NFL NBC Celebrities

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions
Purchased - A doctor speaking with his patient

Addressing health inequities experienced by women

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J., others sue to stop Trump's order to end birthright citizenship

trump lawsuit birthright citizenship nj

Sponsored

Why digital asset management matters more than ever

Purchased - Digital Asset Management

Food & Drink

More than a dozen James Beard Award semifinalists are in the area

Kalaya James BEard

Parenting

Baby Cafe breastfeeding support center to open in Camden library

baby cafe camden

Performances

Bacon Brothers to play hometown show at Rivers Casino in February

Bacon Brothers

Eagles

The best photos from the Eagles' Snow Bowl II playoff win

11925_EaglesRams_snow-game-1150.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved