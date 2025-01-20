More Sports:

January 20, 2025

Eagles tickets for NFC Championship Game go on sale Tuesday morning

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and Commanders at the Linc will release Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
11925_EaglesRams_fans-4276.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

A fan wearing a dog mask looks on during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The road to the Super Bowl runs through Philly. 

The Eagles ensured that on Sunday when, through the heavy snow and the L.A. Rams, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter, and the rest of the Birds pushed to a 28-22 win at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFL Playoffs' Divisional Round, thus punching the team's ticket to the NFC Championship Game for the second time in three years. 

They'll face the division rival and lower-seeded Washington Commanders right back here in South Philly next Sunday at 3 p.m., just one more win away from the Super Bowl. 

Tickets will go on sale for the NFC title game on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET, the team announced Monday morning. 

They can be purchased online through Ticketmaster at a limit of four tickets per household and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Eagles, in a press release, urged fans to be ready to get tickets as soon as they go on sale due to high demand. 

In front of a home crowd of nearly 70,000 strong, Barkley took off for two huge touchdown runs and a playoff franchise record of 205 rushing yards, while Carter and the Eagles' defense won the turnover battle and held off veteran QB Matthew Stafford and L.A. down to the last possession – and all to the roar of an electric crowd and city hanging on big Super Bowl ambitions. 

That crowd will pack the Linc one more time, hoping it will be in an effort to see the Eagles off to New Orleans.

"And the beautiful thing is it's gotta go through Philly," Barkley said after the Eagles beat the Rams. "And I remember after we lost to Washington, some of those guys were looking at us and saying that we're gonna see you again, and here we are."

