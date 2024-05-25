Here's where recent former Eagles will be playing next season

The Eagles had a mini-makeover this offseason, which is a good thing.

After a red-hot start and ugly collapse, simply running it back for 2024 would have been an unacceptable course of action, and as such the Eagles said goodbye to several prominent pieces from last season.

Time will tell whether Howie Roseman and company made the right decisions.

A flurry of activity always hits in the spring when a new NFL league year and free agency begin — leading into the NFL Draft at the end of April. It can be hard to follow all the player movement. And that's why we've thrown together this quick whip-around, to help Eagles fans keep track of where some of their old friends may be competing next season.

Here's a look at the new homes for 15 recent former Eagles who made some sort of impact on the squad last season:

Marcus Mariota, QB

Mariota signed a deal with the NFC East's Commanders to help Jayden Daniels adjust to the NFL. He'll likely be the back up to the second overall draft pick.

D'Andre Swift, RB

Swift was the first player off the board when free agency started back in May, inking a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Bears that seemed too rich for the Eagles' blood. And then of course, they spent more than that to bring in Saquon Barkley.

Boston Scott, RB

The Eagles' perennial Giant killer has moved on, and will fight for a roster spot with the Rams this spring.

Rashaad Penny, RB

Expected to have more of an impact when he joined the Eagles last offseason, Penny might have a better opportunity in Carolina with the Panthers, where he signed in April.

Quez Watkins, WR

The Eagles are rolling the dice at their No. 3 wideout spot, hoping one of the two rookies they signed (Ainias Smith, Johnny Wilson), or one of the veterans they signed (John Ross, Parris Campbell) can step into the role and make more of an impact than Watkins did in his four Eagles seasons. Watkins is with the Steelers this spring.

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

The same goes for Zaccheaus, who was a depth wideout last season and didn't add much on the field. He signed and will try and earn a role with the Commanders.

Jack Stoll, TE

A new No. 3 tight end will also emerge in Philly, as the block-first TE Stoll has signed with the rival Giants.

Nick Morrow, LB

The Eagles have a new-look linebacking core behind Dakobe Dean, and Morrow will take his next snap with the Bills.

Christian Elliss, LB

Mostly a special teams guy, Elliss will be with the Patriots if he makes their roster out of training camp.

Haason Reddick, Edge

The Eagles made some headlines — head-scratching ones to many — when they elected to trade away sack-mavin Reddick to the Jets not long after they signed New York's top free agent pass rusher Bryce Huff to a pretty rich deal. Reddick was a Philly-grown star and a fan favorite and Eagles fans no doubt wish him luck up I-95 with the Jets this season.



Derrick Barnett, Edge

Barnett was actually waived by the Eagles last November and quickly signed by the Texans where he had 2.5 sacks in six games in Houston. Barnett was a first round pick by the Birds who was on the Super Bowl winning roster and tallied 21.5 QB takedowns in seven seasons in Philly.

Kentavius Street, DT

Street was a depth defensive lineman who didn't play a ton in Philly. He'll suit up with the Falcons this summer.

Josiah Scott, CB

Scott was a depth defensive back, who did get on the field a bit due to injuries in the Eagles' secondary the last few seasons. He'll try and earn a solid role with the Steelers.

Kevin Byard, S

After being the Eagles' splashy trade deadline acquisition last season, the All-Pro fell sort of expectations in Philly and was not expected to return for another year as the Eagles were aggressive in upgrading at safety this offseason. Byard will play for the Bears in 2024.

Terrell Edmonds, S

A depth piece at safety, Edmonds will be in the Jaguars organization this year.

