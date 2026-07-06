Former Phillies All-Star closer Al Holland dies at 73

Al Holland, a former relief pitcher who spent three seasons with the Phillies and made the All-Star Game in 1984, has died, the team announced Monday.

Holland saved 55 games in three seasons with the Phillies from 1983-1985, helping the Phillies win the 1983 National League pennant with 25 saves and a 2.26 ERA in 91.2 innings.

The Phillies are saddened to learn of the passing of Al Holland, who spent parts of three seasons with the club from 1983-85. As a dominant closer, Al was an integral part of the team’s winning the National League pennant in 1983 and was an All-Star in 1984. The club and fans are… pic.twitter.com/XG14iYwdSC — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 6, 2026

Holland was a San Diego Padres fourth-round pick in 1975 out of North Carolina A&T but didn't sign with them and eventually broke into the big leagues with the Pirates in 1977. He spent 1979-1982 with the Giants before coming to the Phillies in 1983, when he finished sixth in Cy Young voting and ninth in MVP with his 25 saves setting a new club record. Holland also struck out 100 batters that season, won the Rolaids Relief Pitcher Of The Year award and pick up two saves in the postseason.

Holland earned his first and only All-Star berth the following season, with a career-best 29 saves in 98.1 innings, posting a 3.39 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. In 1985, the Phillies dealt him back to the Pirates along with a minor leaguer for sidearm reliever Kent Tekulve. Holland also played for the California Angels that season and ended his career after two more seasons with the Yankees.

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