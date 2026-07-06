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July 06, 2026

Former Phillies All-Star closer Al Holland dies at 73

The Phillies announced the death of former record-setting reliever Al Holland, who saved 55 games in three seasons in Philly.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Philadelphia
Citizens Bank Park Mural Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The Phillies announced the death of former reliever Al Holland.

Al Holland, a former relief pitcher who spent three seasons with the Phillies and made the All-Star Game in 1984, has died, the team announced Monday.

Holland saved 55 games in three seasons with the Phillies from 1983-1985, helping the Phillies win the 1983 National League pennant with 25 saves and a 2.26 ERA in 91.2 innings.

Holland was a San Diego Padres fourth-round pick in 1975 out of North Carolina A&T but didn't sign with them and eventually broke into the big leagues with the Pirates in 1977. He spent 1979-1982 with the Giants before coming to the Phillies in 1983, when he finished sixth in Cy Young voting and ninth in MVP with his 25 saves setting a new club record. Holland also struck out 100 batters that season, won the Rolaids Relief Pitcher Of The Year award and pick up two saves in the postseason

Holland earned his first and only All-Star berth the following season, with a career-best 29 saves in 98.1 innings, posting a 3.39 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. In 1985, the Phillies dealt him back to the Pirates along with a minor leaguer for sidearm reliever Kent Tekulve. Holland also played for the California Angels that season and ended his career after two more seasons with the Yankees. 

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

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