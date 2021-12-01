Student achievement gap is caused by disparities in funding, says former state education official

Stem also spoke on the level of teacher effectiveness across the state.

That's certainly the case in Philadelphia , whose years-long struggle with asbestos remediation resulted in several school closures in recent years.

He said that school safety concerns, specifically related to asbestos and lead paint exposure to students, is a state-wide issue, though he specified the Scranton School District as one part of the Commonwealth whose asbestos concerns caused school closures.

According to him, based on the Department of Education's view, students from low-income districts, and particularly people of color from those districts, are "twice as likely to be taught by inexperienced" or "out of field" teachers. These include teachers with less than three years of experience, or those without traditional training in education for the grade or subject matter that they're teaching.

In reference to the one-time emergency funding for elementary and secondary schools provided by the Department of Education following the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department specifically noted that the funding could not address "historical resource inequities" in Pennsylvania schools, referring to the funding of basic education in the state.

Stem said during Tuesday's testimony that the state should invest in student's social and emotional needs.

Following questioning by a lawyer representing the Governor and Department of Education, he discussed state legislation that has already been passed, including a 2019 law to support trauma-informed approaches to establishing classroom climate and environment for students who have experienced trauma.

Lawyers representing defendant Jason Corman, the Senate President Pro Tempore, released an initial appeal of the lawsuit, arguing that the decision to increase funding or prove that funding is inadequate is a legislative issue, not a legal one. They note in their brief that the proper way to increase state funding for schools is "through the political process."

Lawyers representing Corman will cross-examine Stem's testimony on Wednesday afternoon.

The focus of Stem's overall testimony was on the method of determining funding levels, and the ways in which the state's Department of Education assesses student achievement.

Pennsylvania uses a funding formula which provides a different percentage of funding per school district depending on the wealth of their tax base. This, according to the plaintiffs, is what causes the shortchange in different school districts compared to others.

According to the campaign, the average Philadelphia public school student is shortchanged $5,583 per year. However, the average public school student in the nearby Lower Merion School District is not shortchanged at all.

Though the Philadelphia School District is not one of the plaintiffs included in the lawsuit, several City Council members, including Council members Helen Gym and Kendra Brooks, traveled to Harrisburg on Nov. 12 to show support for the plaintiffs and educational advocates rallying outside of the PA Capitol building.