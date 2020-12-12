More Culture:

December 12, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping diorama will sell for $15,000 in Berlin

The replica is complete with a video that streams the press conference and light up signs

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Four Seasons Total Landscaping diorama will sell for $15,000 in Berlin. The artist created it just two weeks after the press conference.

When Rudy Giuliani held a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, no one knew that it would become one of the most widespread internet jokes of the year.

The incident inspired a charity run, Saturday Night Live sketches and even branded merch

Now, a miniature replica of the infamous garden shop, located nestled between an adult bookstore and crematorium, will sell for $15,000, Billy Penn reported


Tracey Snelling, a Germany-based artist from California, used wood, plaster, paint and electronic components to create a miniature replica of Four Seasons complete with a video that streams the press conference and light up signs.

The sculpture sits at 15.5 x 27.5 x 17 inches and is more of an "eyeballed" replica of the infamous site, Snelling said.

"Once I saw both the landscaping location and the adult books building, I knew I wanted to build it," Snelling said to Billy Penn. 

The site gained popularity after President Donald Trump tweeted he would be at a press conference at the "Four Seasons," — though no one knew that would be the garden shop instead of the fancy Center City hotel.

She built the sculpture in just two weeks after the infamous press conference. She said she specializes in creating sculptures of places that are worth remembering, such as the interiors of American homes or motels. 

Her sculptures can range from exact replicas to exaggerated realities. Snelling said her Four Seasons replica lands somewhere in between the two.

"I had so many questions!" Snelling said to Billy Penn. "Who made the mistake, and was it someone on the inside who was really trying to make a joke of it? Who answered the phone?"

