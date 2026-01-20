Frank Olivieri Sr., longtime owner of Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly, dies at 87

Frank Olivieri Sr., who ran Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia for nearly three decades, has died at 87.

Olivieri's family shared the news in a social media post Monday. No cause of death was given. His family said he instrumental in transforming the cheesesteak joint at 1237 E. Passyunk Ave. from a neighborhood favorite to an "internationally recognized landmark."

"Frank, like Harry and Pat before him, was a true original who helped forge the origins of Pat's for nearly a half of a century," the family said.

Olivieri was the son of Harry Olivieri, who co-founded the restaurant in 1930 with his brother, Pat. Frank Olivieri began working at the shop in the late 1950s and became a co-owner in 1968. He retired in 1996, when his son, Frank Olivieri Jr., took over the business.