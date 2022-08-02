More Culture:

August 02, 2022

Frankford Tiki Bar opens in Fishtown with live music, island-themed drinks

The pop-up, located in the garden space next to Heffe Tacos, is offering alcoholic beverages through the end of October

Frankford Tiki Bar, the newest pop-up to open next door to Heffe Tacos in Fishtown, offers island-theme drinks, including margaritas. It will offer drinks five days each week through the end of October.

Pop-up bars and beer gardens are a fixture of summer life in Philadelphia. Though we're well into the season already, a new pop-up has opened in Fishtown. 

Frankford Tiki Bar just wrapped up its opening weekend at 1431 Frankford Ave., right next to Heffe Tacos. Though the space is no stranger to short-term business ventures, the taqueria's menu does seemingly pair well with the frozen margaritas and other cocktails served at the island-inspired bar. 

The pop-up is a joint venture from musician and former hospitality worker Timmo Russ and restaurant owner Michael Daddario. They sought to create an outdoor, island-themed oasis at the space, which has been unused for more than a year. 

Fishtown has been a workplace and home to both owners, and has served as a "stomping ground for a decade of memories and good old fashioned Philadelphia fun," Russ told WooderIce

Frankford Tiki Bar will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-10 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3-10 p.m. until the end of October. 

Each week, the tiki bar will celebrate Taco Tuesday by offering a $6 margarita special until 8 p.m. DJ Smooth will perform a set and Heffe Tacos will provide the food. 

The tiki bar is still experimenting with its menu and hasn't finalized a permanent drink list. The bar's owners are looking for recommendations to add to its drink offerings, per a recent Instagram post. 

Additional discounts, specials and other events will be announced through the end of the summer on the business' social media accounts. 

