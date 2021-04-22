More Culture:

Philly dog owners can treat their pets to Franklin Fountain's new canine ice cream sandwiches

Fido Freezers will sell for $2.50 each at the flagship in Old City

Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches Courtesy/Franklin Fountain

Fido Freezers — the new dog ice cream sandwiches from Franklin Fountain — will be available at the Old City ice cream shop at 116 Market St. starting Friday, April 23, 2021.

For many dog owners, surviving the mental toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been made much easier by the company and love of a good pooch. Maybe some have misbehaved at times or become a bit clingy, but it's not always easy living in human society, surrounded by a zillion things you'll never understand and just vibing with it day after day. 

If you're feeling especially appreciative of your furry friend, Franklin Fountain has a got a treat for you — well, for the dog, but you can get some ice cream, too. 

The popular Old City shop is debuting a new line of dog ice cream sandwiches on Friday and plans to sell them for the foreseeable future. 

Fido Freezers are non-dairy sandwiches made with coconut ice cream and gluten free cookies to protect dogs from wheat and dairy allergies. 

"We noticed a lot of folks treating their pups to Franklin ice cream, so (co-owner Eric Berley) suggested ice cream sandwiches that cater both to the tastes & tummies of dogs."

Franklin Fountain's Fido Freezers will be available for $2.50 apiece in three flavors: Cheddar Bacon Bit, Pretzel Strawberry and Peanut Butter Oat. They've been dog-tested and approved, according to the owners. 

Franklin Fountain FourCourtesy/Franklin Fountain

Dog Fido Ice CreamCourtesy/Franklin Fountain

Fido Freezers TwoCourtesy/Franklin Fountain
You'll be able to get your dog a Fido Freezer at 116 Market St. starting April 23, 2021. Just don't forget to walk it off and clean up their masterpieces. 

