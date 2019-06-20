More Events:

June 20, 2019

Franklin Institute celebrating Pride at next Science After Hours

At the museum's after-hours event, learn how rainbows are made and vogue to '80s hits

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The next Science After Hours is coming up at the Franklin Institute. On Tuesday, June 25, the 21-plus crowd is invited to a special Pride Month edition of the after-hours event.

Drag performers will help with science demonstrations, attendees can vogue to '80s hits and a sexologist will discuss sex and gender.

The night's interactive activities include a lesson on how rainbows are made, understanding prisms and spectrometers, and creating rainbow-colored mixtures to erupt from test tubes. Also, the Franklin Institute will set off a ball pit explosion to end the night.

While enjoying the special programming and exploring the museum, attendees can purchase beer and wine from bars scattered throughout.

Tickets to attend Science After Hours are $25. Museum members get a $5 discount.

Science After Hours: Pride

Tuesday, June 25
7-10 p.m. | $20-$25 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

