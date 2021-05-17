Free admission for veterans, military at Museum of the American Revolution on Memorial Day weekend

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is celebrating Memorial Day weekend by offering free admission to veterans, military members and Blue Star Families.

Free admission is available from Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31.

Getting a ticket in advance is recommended. Veterans, military members and Blue Star Families can reserve a free ticket online using code MEMDAY21. It can be redeemed onsite with valid ID. Children ages 5 and under are always free.



The museum's Memorial Day weekend highlights include 10-minute pop-up talks in the galleries. Visitors will have a chance to view photographs of the Revolutionary generation and can join in discussions on how the last known Revolutionary veterans faced trials as the new nation neglected them while living into the age of photography.

The Museum of the American Revolution aims to show an inclusive picture of the American Revolution, through artifacts, immersive displays and storytelling. The museum is located at 101 S. Third St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.