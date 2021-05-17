More Events:

May 17, 2021

Free admission for veterans, military at Museum of the American Revolution on Memorial Day weekend

Tickets can be reserved with a special promo code

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Memorial Day
Museum American Revolution - Memorial Day Courtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

From Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31, veterans, military members and Blue Star Families will receive free admission to the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.

The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is celebrating Memorial Day weekend by offering free admission to veterans, military members and Blue Star Families. 

Free admission is available from Thursday, May 27 through Monday, May 31.

RELATED: Independence Seaport Museum's kayaks and paddle boats set to return to the Delaware River | Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms | Center City Restaurant Week 2021: More than 50 restaurants participating this May

Getting a ticket in advance is recommended. Veterans, military members and Blue Star Families can reserve a free ticket online using code MEMDAY21. It can be redeemed onsite with valid ID. Children ages 5 and under are always free.

The museum's Memorial Day weekend highlights include 10-minute pop-up talks in the galleries. Visitors will have a chance to view photographs of the Revolutionary generation and can join in discussions on how the last known Revolutionary veterans faced trials as the new nation neglected them while living into the age of photography.

The Museum of the American Revolution aims to show an inclusive picture of the American Revolution, through artifacts, immersive displays and storytelling. The museum is located at 101 S. Third St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Memorial Day Philadelphia Family-Friendly Museum of the American Revolution Museums Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Entertainment

Betsy Ross House continues Movie Nights Under the Stars & Stripes
Betsy Ross House movies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved