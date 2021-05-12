Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms

If you or someone you know loves peonies, then head to Chadds Ford in Chester County this May to view 25 acres of the beautiful flower at a local farm.

Styer's Festival of the Peony begins Saturday, May 15, and runs through the end of the month.

Visitors will be allowed to walk the fields and take photos from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cars are permitted to drive through from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets to visit on foot are $20 per person. The drive through option is $25 per car.

If you visit and want to take some peonies home, the farm will be selling cut flowers and potted peonies at the gate.

Saturday, May 15 through Sunday, May 30

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $20-$25

Styer's Peonies L.L.C

4313 S. Creek Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317