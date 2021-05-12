More Events:

May 12, 2021

Walk or drive through peony fields this May to admire the springtime blooms

Styer's Festival of the Peony starts May 15 in Chadds Ford

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festivals
Styer's peony festival Photo by Rebecca/on Unsplash

The peony is a popular flower, often used for spring wedding bouquets. This May, visitors can walk fields of peonies to take photos and enjoy the beauty of the flower in bloom.

If you or someone you know loves peonies, then head to Chadds Ford in Chester County this May to view 25 acres of the beautiful flower at a local farm.

Styer's Festival of the Peony begins Saturday, May 15, and runs through the end of the month.

RELATED: It's strawberry season at Peddler's Village in Bucks County | Farmers market open on Saturdays in Germantown's Market Square | What to expect at the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park

Visitors will be allowed to walk the fields and take photos from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Cars are permitted to drive through from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets to visit on foot are $20 per person. The drive through option is $25 per car.

If you visit and want to take some peonies home, the farm will be selling cut flowers and potted peonies at the gate.

Styer's Festival of the Peony

Saturday, May 15 through Sunday, May 30
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $20-$25
Styer's Peonies L.L.C
4313 S. Creek Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Festivals Philadelphia Chadds Ford Nature Flowers Chester County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Prevention

More people need to know the signs of a stroke — especially those at high risk, Philly docs say
Stroke signs

Transportation

Variable speed limits now enforceable on Schuylkill Expressway between Philly and KOP
PennDOT VSL I76

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Food & Drink

Laser Wolf named one of the best new restaurants in the world by Condé Nast Traveler
Laser Wolf Condé Nast Traveler Hot List

Fitness

Philadelphia Marathon to return in 2021 with 50% reduction in runners
Philadelphia Marathon

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 237 S 18TH STREET #16BC

FOR SALE! Located directly on Rittenhouse Square in The Barclay Condominium, this stunning residence blends modern updates with restored original details. Two units that can be used separately or combined. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Allan Domb - 224-30 W RITTENHOUSE SQUARE #602

FOR RENT! Spacious studio at The Dorchester on Rittenhouse Square! Enter into a foyer that leads to the generously-sized living and dining area that is filled with natural light thanks to an entire wall of oversized windows. 573 sqft | $1,450/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved