May 14, 2021

Independence Seaport Museum's kayaks and paddle boats set to return to the Delaware River

Tickets to the family-friendly fun on the city's waterfront can be purchased online

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Independence Seaport Museum's water programs return to the Delaware River this May. Visitors can enjoy kayaking or take a paddle boat out on the water.

Independence Seaport Museum and Cruiser Olympia are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering visitors a chance to explore Philadelphia's maritime history.

Visitors also can experience Independence Seaport Museum's Kayak Excursions and Paddle Penn's Landing.

RELATED: Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer | Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest offers roller skating, Ferris wheel rides

Kayak Excursions begin Saturday, May 15, and continue on select weekend dates through Sunday, Sept. 26. Excursions range between three to 10 miles, and there are beginner to advanced options.

Guests can choose from four curated excursions created to give unique perspectives of the Delaware River: Three Sisters Shipwreck, Graffiti Pier, Petty's Island and Sunset Paddles.

The price ranges from $60 to $75 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Starting Friday, May 28, Paddle Penn's Landing also will reopen for the 2021 season. Visitors can paddle their way around the Penn's Landing basin in a kayak, rowboat, swan boat or dragon boat.

Summer hours are Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to dusk and Saturday and Sunday from noon to dusk through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

Those interested in Paddle Penn's Landing are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online from Independence Seaport Museum.

There will be various safety protocols on the docks and the water to keep both visitors and staff safe. Kayak Excursions will be limited to 15 participants per session, and the numbers of people in line and on the dock will be limited to ensure social distancing. Face masks are required on the docks and can be removed once departed.

Boats, paddles, life jackets and other equipment will be sanitized regularly.

