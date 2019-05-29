Philadelphia Orchestra to perform free concert at Penn Treaty Park

Make plans to visit Penn Treaty Park, which overlooks the Delaware River and offers an impressive view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on Sunday, June 9.

Members of the Philadelphia Orchestra will perform a free concert in the park.

Grab some friends, pack a picnic and settle in to watch the outdoor performance. The show will begin at 3 p.m.

While it's free to attend, submitting an RSVP online is encouraged.

The concert is part of the Philadelphia Orchestra's HEAR initiative, which aims to make the orchestra available across Philly's many communities and eliminate barriers to accessing the orchestra.

Sunday, June 9

3-6 p.m. | Free

Penn Treaty Park

1199 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125



