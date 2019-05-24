West Philly Porchfest is a free music festival unlike any other

On Saturday, June 8, go for a walk through West Philadelphia to check out free concerts, live from people's porches throughout the neighborhood.

West Philly Porchfest, which started in 2016, is a community music festival – and an event unlike any other in the city.

Go to hear a range of music from local artists. Catch a trumpet performance. Dance to covers performed on a ukulele. Appreciate the experimental genres like "swag-pop," "space rock," "songs for movies" and "freestyle singing."

The event starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. Shows start at noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Check the event map to figure out where to go and when.

New for 2019, Porchfest is selling T-shirts. Profits from sales will go directly to the cost of running Porchfest.

Saturday, June 8

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free

West Philadelphia

