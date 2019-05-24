More Events:

May 24, 2019

West Philly Porchfest is a free music festival unlike any other

Catch free shows live from porches across the neighborhood

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Music
18_20160604_West Philly Porchfest_Margo Reed.jpg Margo Reed/for PhillyVoice

Meghann Hannah sings and plays the guitar on a Walton Street porch..

On Saturday, June 8, go for a walk through West Philadelphia to check out free concerts, live from people's porches throughout the neighborhood.

West Philly Porchfest, which started in 2016, is a community music festival – and an event unlike any other in the city.

RELATED: Enjoy $1 deals at the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll | Free yoga series at LOVE Park announced | A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019

Go to hear a range of music from local artists. Catch a trumpet performance. Dance to covers performed on a ukulele. Appreciate the experimental genres like "swag-pop," "space rock," "songs for movies" and "freestyle singing."

The event starts at noon and goes until 6 p.m. Shows start at noon, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Check the event map to figure out where to go and when.

New for 2019, Porchfest is selling T-shirts. Profits from sales will go directly to the cost of running Porchfest.

West Philly Porchfest 2019

Saturday, June 8
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free
West Philadelphia

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Performances Music Philadelphia West Philly Festivals Free Concerts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved