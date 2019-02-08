More Health:

February 08, 2019

CVS offers free weekly heart health checks in February

Offered every Thursday throughout the month

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Doctor takes a patient's blood pressure

CVS locations in 33 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are offering free "Know Your Numbers" heart health screenings every Thursday in February.

Those interested can visit their local MinuteClinic on February 14, 21 and 28 to receive a complimentary heart health preventive screening, which will provide five, key personal health numbers to help determine one's individual risk for developing heart disease, including: total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index, the CVS announcement explains.

RELATED READ: Nearly half of all U.S. adults have cardiovascular disease – study

In-store experts will discuss with patients ways to lower their risk factors for cardiovascular disease. For the most accurate results, they recommend fasting for eight to 12 hours before your screening.

With heart disease the leading killer for both women and men – even though 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events are preventable – CVS teamed up with Tylenol during American Heart Month to offer the screenings, the announcement states

To get the free screening, you need to download this voucher and print out a copy to show at registration, or be able to show it on your smartphone. 

Find your local CVS here

