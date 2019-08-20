More Health:

August 20, 2019

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September

Behavioral health, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes checks available at annual Health Forum

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Health Screening
camden health forum Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Blood pressure cuff.

An array of free health services will be available to residents at the 2019 Camden Health Forum in September.

Hosted by Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Camden Area Health Education Center, the annual event will offer free health services and educational workshops throughout the day.

Residents can get free screenings for behavioral health, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes and attend workshops on “Living Well with Diabetes,” “Opioid Prevention: Drug Use, Misuse & Abuse” and “Managing Hypertension.”

RELATED READ: These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting

“Monitoring your health and identifying potential illnesses and diseases early is incredibly important, that’s why we are inviting any and all Camden residents to join us, get screened, and get educated on their body and their health,” said Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Department of Health and one of the speakers scheduled for the event.

Attendees can participate in health-promoting activities, including yoga.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Salvation Army KROC Center at 1865 Harrison Ave. in Camden.

RSVP for the free event here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Health Screening Camden Free Blood Pressure Diabetes

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved