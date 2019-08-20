Free health screenings for Camden residents in September

An array of free health services will be available to residents at the 2019 Camden Health Forum in September.

Hosted by Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Camden Area Health Education Center, the annual event will offer free health services and educational workshops throughout the day.

Residents can get free screenings for behavioral health, blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes and attend workshops on “Living Well with Diabetes,” “Opioid Prevention: Drug Use, Misuse & Abuse” and “Managing Hypertension.”

“Monitoring your health and identifying potential illnesses and diseases early is incredibly important, that’s why we are inviting any and all Camden residents to join us, get screened, and get educated on their body and their health,” said Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Department of Health and one of the speakers scheduled for the event.

Attendees can participate in health-promoting activities, including yoga.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at the Salvation Army KROC Center at 1865 Harrison Ave. in Camden.

RSVP for the free event here.