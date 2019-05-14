More Health:

May 14, 2019

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting

Many women aren't getting the comprehensive health care needed

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Health Screening
health care screenings women should be getting Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash

Women have been skating by on "bikini physicals" for too long.

While we’re aware that millennials aren’t big on visiting their primary care doctor, women as a whole aren’t getting the comprehensive care needed to protect their health — which is particularly concerning knowing that women have higher rates of misdiagnosis, Maria Shriver reported for TODAY:

Shriver found there are several reasons women’s illnesses go unnoticed. Doctors often do not detect illnesses in women because they often put their health second. Too often, women often think that visiting their OB/GYN for a mammogram and Pap smear — what’s colloquially known as a “bikini physical” — means they’re healthy. For many, that’s the only medical care they receive. A study of more than 45,000 women found more than half only visit their OB/GYN. Less than 6% visited a primary care physician.

As you can imagine, this camp of women is sorely mistaken. There are a whole slew of health conditions that are almost guaranteed to be missed in the bikini physical, including: heart disease, vaccinations and diabetes risk — which makes a visit to the primary care physician crucial, TODAY reports.

RELATED READ: Black women, other minorities more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes

TODAY also reminds women that it is important for them to be their own advocates at the doctor’s office because, providers tend to overlook women’s symptoms – which present differently than in men.

According to Medline Plus, these are some of the most important health screenings for women to receive when they’re between the ages of 18 to 39:

• Blood pressure screening

• Cholesterol screening

• Diabetes screening

• Breast self-exam and mammogram

• Pelvic exam and Pap smear

• Skin self-exam

Additionally, if you have a family history of colon cancer, your doctor may consider a screening for that type of cancer. Bone density screenings should begin for women 40-plus, per Medline Plus.

Harvard Health also recommends that women receive these four important blood tests: blood sugar test, lipid panel, Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and T4 test and vitamin D test. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Health Screening United States Health Care Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved