March 22, 2021

Krispy Kreme offering a free doughnut to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine

Here's where people in the Philly region can pick up their treats

By Pat Ralph
People who present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop can receive a free glazed doughnut.

There are a lot of reasons to be motivated to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it's your turn to get one. The sooner that people are inoculated against the coronavirus, the sooner the pandemic will end and life can return to normal. 

But if you need another form of inspiration, Krispy Kreme's got a sweet one for you. It is giving away free glazed doughnuts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients for the rest of the year. 

People must present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at any Krispy Kreme shop across the country to receive their free treat. Recipients are welcome to come at "anytime, any day, even every day," the company said.

Krispy Kreme also will offer customers a free medium coffee and a free glazed doughnut every Monday from March 29 through May 24 to "help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times."

The Krispy Kreme locations in the Philadelphia region are listed below:

1170 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, Camden County
•1305 West Chester Pike, Havertown, Delaware County
•1729 Street Road, Bensalem, Bucks County

Krispy Kreme also will deliver free doughnuts to select COVID-19 vaccination centers across the country in the coming weeks to support health care workers and volunteers administering doses.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said.

Pat Ralph
