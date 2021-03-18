More Culture:

March 18, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo learns Philly cheesesteak lingo after win over Sixers

The Milwaukee Bucks' All-Star forward and two-time MVP was left perplexed by the 'whiz wit' terminology

By Pat Ralph
Giannis Antetokounmpo rewarded himself with a Philly cheesesteak after a 32-point, 15-rebound performance against the Sixers Wednesday night.

Wednesday night was not a pleasant one for the Philadelphia 76ers, as the team's six-game winning streak was snapped by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 109-105 overtime loss at home.

After rallying from a 19-point second half deficit to defeat the Sixers, Milwaukee's All-Star forward and two-time MVP celebrated by getting himself a Philly cheesesteak. But he also got a lesson in the proper terminology and lingo when ordering one.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo was asked by a reporter during the former's postgame Zoom press conference why he wasn't eating a cheesesteak. 

Upon hearing the mention of cheesesteaks, Antetokounmpo's focus immediately turns to eating and securing one for himself.

"Can somebody grab me one please?" Antetokounmpo says. "Hey, give me the steak one with the mustard and cheese, American cheese please."

"In Philly, they call that a whiz wit," the reporter says, referencing the popular cheesesteak order of Cheez Whiz and fried onions.

However, the lingo made no sense whatsoever to Antetokounmpo, leaving the NBA superstar befuddled. 

"This the whiz whiz?" Antetokounmpo says. "I got it, I got the whiz whiz." 

Shortly thereafter, somebody off camera corrects him by saying that "whiz wit" is the proper cheesesteak terminology.

"Whiz wit?!" a confused Antetokounmpo says repeatedly. "That doesn't sound right to me. That sounds like it's kind of shaky you know what I'm saying?"

Saying "whiz wit" when ordering a cheesesteak doesn't sound shaky to me and others who have lived in the Philly region. But for someone like Antetokounmpo who hails from Greece and has no ties to the city, it can be a bit perplexing. Maybe almost as mind-boggling as putting mustard on a cheesesteak, but to each their own.

It's unknown where Antetokounmpo got his cheesesteak from. But it would be fair to guess that the cheesesteak might have come from Tony Luke's given the shop's proximity to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly. 

All in all, it's good practice for Antetokounmpo if he ever goes in-person to order a cheesesteak. It will be especially helpful if he ever goes to a place like Pat's, where he would be kindly informed to go to the back of the line until he could get his order down.

It was a well-earned cheesesteak Wednesday night for the man many call the "Greek Freak." Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 32 points, 28 of which came in the second half and overtime, and pulled down 15 rebounds in the win.

Antetokounmpo is a foodie at heart. He told reporters Monday that he was looking forward most to having a smoothie, pepperoni pizza and chicken wings on his day off Tuesday before matching up against the Sixers.


