More Culture:

March 16, 2021

Jell-O makes 'The Office'-inspired gelatin mold for recreating show's famous stapler prank

The new kit will allow fans to mimic the gag from the beloved series

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
The Office Contests
the office stapler jell-o contest Courtesy of/JELL-O® gelatin

Winners of a new contest can recreate one of the most memorable pranks by Jim Halpert on Dwight Schrute shown on 'The Office.'

Jell-O has created a product inspired by a fan-favorite moment from workplace comedy "The Office."

The new Jell-O item allows fans to recreate one of character Jim Halpert's pranks where he submerged his coworker, and rival, Dwight Schrute's stapler in a block of gelatin during the pilot episode of the series. The beloved show, set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, ran for nine seasons until 2013.

Jell-O's new "gelatin mold stapler prank kit," comes with four boxes of lemon and one box of black cherry flavored Jell-O and instructions. The kit turns the stapler part of the prank edible using the special Jell-O mold.

However, only a few lucky fans of "The Office" will be able to get their hands on the kit, since it's being given away as part of a drawing. Those interested can fill out a form on Jell-O's website.

The kit also will come with a $60 gift card, meant to let the winner pay for their favorite streaming service. Any U.S. resident ages 18 years and older can apply.

Jell-O said Tuesday the product stood for something "we miss most about being in the office," since during the year-long COVID-19 pandemic many employees have been working from home, away from their coworkers.

Many WFH employees, as well as others, are currently looking back on the past year, since March 2021 marks the one year anniversary since coronavirus lockdown orders began in many places, including Philadelphia.

The new kit also aligns with the 16th anniversary of "The Office," which first premiered on March 24, 2005. It is currently available to stream on NBC's platform Peacock.

Although the Jell-O prank was used during Season 1, Episode 1, the prank also happened two more times during the show. Watch a clip of the first time Jim put Dwight's stapler in Jell-O below.


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more The Office Contests Pennsylvania Peacock Pranks Television Staples

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson speaks about relationship with Carson Wentz for first time since firing
021921CarsonWentzDougPederson

Children's Health

Hospitalizations caused by high-powered magnets have surged since ban ended
High-powered magnets

Education

During South Jersey visit, Jill Biden promises safe reopening of schools
jill biden south jersey

Award Shows

Leslie Odom Jr. earns pair of Oscar nominations for 'One Night in Miami'
2021 Oscar nominations

College Basketball

First Four betting guide: Making the most out of the NCAA Tournament 'play-in' games
Tom-Izzo-Michigan-State-March-Madness-First-Four_031621_USAT

Family-Friendly

Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo includes photo with the Easter Bunny
Easter brunch at Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved