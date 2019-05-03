CHOP to offer free pediatric mental health webinar series

Given new statistics that show suicide by intentional poisoning is an increasing issue among adolescents in the United States, mental health strategies targeted at younger generations are of paramount importance.

Spearheading this cause at the local-level is the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania, which will be launching a behavioral health webinar series that aims to address an array of pediatric mental health topics and issues, in light of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Produced by CHOP’s PolicyLab, in conjunction with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia psychologists and clinicians, 15-minute episodes will be released every Thursday between May 2 and May 23. CHOP experts will be discussing topics such as suicide, healthy eating and access to mental health services and treatment.

Anyone can access the webinar series via CHOP’s website here. The first episode, which is focused on youth suicide, is currently available to the public and can be viewed below:

These videos serve as a more engaging way for people to discover key research being conducted by CHOP experts.