Free SEPTA rides to and from Eagles-Patriots game, courtesy of Miller Lite

Eagles fans heading to South Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon will be able to ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line for free as the New England Patriots visit Lincoln Financial Field.

SEPTA has partnered with Miller Lite to provide free service to-and-from NRG Station for Sunday's game, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m.

Free service on the Broad Street Line will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“The Free Rides program is a nice way to thank Eagles fans for their support by providing safe and convenient transportation to our home game on Nov. 17,” said Eagles president Don Smolenski. “We are proud to team up once again with two great partners in Miller Lite and SEPTA on a program that has been delivering free rides on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line to Eagles fans for seven years.”

The weather on Sunday is expected to be cloudy and cool with highs in the mid-40s.

The Eagles (5-4) and Patriots (8-1) are both returning from bye weeks. They will face each other for the first time since the Eagles defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.