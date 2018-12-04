More Health:

December 04, 2018

There's a free workout for a good cause at the Art Museum on Sunday

Bring at least one item to help keep Philly kids warm this winter

Carroll - Running at the Philadelphia Museum of Art Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Running on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Just because winter is here, doesn't mean outdoor workouts need to completely cease — especially with the not-so freezing temperatures that we've been graced with in the last few days. 

Popping up on the Art Museum steps this Sunday, December 9, at 10 a.m. is a "workout for warmth" — a free group fitness class open to the public to benefit Northern Children's Services and Cradles to Crayons. Since these two organizations aim to ensure that the needs of local children are met, they will collect donations of winter clothes at the outdoor workout. 

The all-levels-welcome workout, led by Maria Pro, a local fitness trainer who dedicates some of her time spreading her love of fitness with local Philadelphia middle schoolers, will be circuit-based with functional training, bodyweight conditioning and kickboxing.

Participation requires the donation of at least one of the following items: children's winter apparel, toys, books, school supplies and craft supplies. There are some specific suggestions on what is most needed and what can't be accepted as a donation here

This workout for a good cause will conclude with samples, tasty treats and exclusive offers, from Athleta, Honeygrow, Philly Gainz and Six-Pack Creamery. 

Register for the workout here.

The Art Museum is at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

