'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' cast to reunite for special on HBO Max

Will Smith is moving back in with this auntie and uncle in Bel Air ... temporarily. The West Philly native will join the original cast of "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" to record a special for the show's 30th anniversary that will air on HBO Max.



The show's actors – Smith, Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Reid (Vivian) and DJ Jazzy Jeff — will reunite on Sept. 10, the same date the series debuted on NBC in 1990. The special will debut on the streaming platform "around Thanksgiving," according to HBO Max.