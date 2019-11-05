More Events:

November 05, 2019

Gather your friends for a special Thanksgiving eve event at Wax + Wine

A dollar from every candle made will go to The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
You and your group of friends can spend Thanksgiving eve at Wax + Wine in Philadelphia.

Many choose to hit the bars with friends the evening before Thanksgiving, but if that's not your scene or if you're looking to switch things up this year, there's another option.

You and your group can spend the night out at Wax + Wine in Philadelphia. The special Friendsgiving event will feature limited-edition Thanksgiving scents and since it's the season of giving, $1 from every candle made will go to The Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

Guests will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne, but your group can bring other beverages, too. Wax + Wine is BYOB and there will be no corkage fee on Thanksgiving eve.

Also, groups are encouraged to bring their own food to celebrate Friendsgiving. Plates, napkins and utensils will be provided, as well as clean up.

The fee is $40 per person and your handmade candle will be available to take home that evening to use for Thanksgiving.

Reservations for 5 p.m. and later can be made online.

Friendsgiving at Wax + Wine

Wednesday, Nov. 27
Beginning at 5 p.m. | $40 per person
Wax + Wine
1034 Pine St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

