Make your own custom creation at Paddywax Candle Bar in Philadelphia

Paddywax Candle Bar, born in Nashville, Tennessee, is coming to Philadelphia this November.

The shop at 1733 Chestnut St. will allow guests to hand-pour their own candles during interactive workshops, and purchase beer and wine from the in-store bar to sip on while making their custom creations.

During the one-hour session, guests will choose a custom vessel from a wall stocked with options, then pick from Paddywax's extensive fragrance library before placing the wicks, mixing the scent and pouring the wax. The candle bar says it offers more than 2,000 combinations of fragrances and vessels.

Sample scents include salted grapefruit, cardamom and fig, and amber and smoke.



Courtesy of/Bread & Butter PR Courtesy of/Bread & Butter PR Paddywax Candle Bar has a choice of 65 vessels.

The workshop costs $40 and includes one candle that is available for pick-up three hours after the appointment, or it can be shipped. Customers are encouraged to make reservations online for the workshops, which are offered three to five times per day, but the shop will also take walk-ins.

Also, in the store there will be a selection of curated gifts, from candles to greeting cards to hair accessories. You may have seen some of Paddywack's products in places like Urban Outfitters, Neiman Marcus and Paper Source before. Workshop participants will get 20% off all in-store purchases after their classes.

Paddywax will open sometime next month, but no exact date has been announced, yet.

It's the second candle-making spot to open in Philly. Wax + Wine, which is BYOB, debuted at 1034 Pine St. last year.

