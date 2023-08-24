Frontier Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Philly to the Dominican Republic

The urge to vacation in warm weather only intensifies with winter's frigid temperatures. For Philadelphians looking to head to the Caribbean, Frontier Airlines has provided an answer with a new nonstop route to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Starting Dec. 17, the airline will offer three weekly nonstop flights to the Dominican Republic's capital for $99. The service is seasonal, and Frontier has not said how long it will last.

"Philadelphia has a growing Dominican population and is home to a recently established Consulate General of the Dominican Republic," said Philadelphia International Airport CEO Atif Saeed. "Not only is the route launching in time for the winter vacation season, but it will also provide many Philadelphia-area residents with a direct connection to visit their loved ones during the upcoming holiday season and beyond."

Frontier is the only airline offering nonstop service from Philadelphia to Santo Domingo.

The airline has 27 destinations that can be reached from Philadelphia. Last year, 2.8 million Frontier passengers flew to and from Philly's airport, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

This summer, there have been approximately 225 weekly Frontier flights from PHL, according to the Inquirer.

In addition to the Philly-Santo Domingo route, the airline announced seasonal flights from the East Coast and the Midwest to the Caribbean and Mexico. Tickets start at $39, and flights begin in November.

"We're thrilled to expand our nonstop offerings across our network," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial flights at Frontier Airlines. "Along with more routes to Florida, new service to Mexico and the Dominican Republic is also on the horizon. As we get closer to winter, now is the time to start planning those tropical getaways."