Fly unlimited domestic flights with Frontier Airlines' new GoWild! Pass

Want to pack a bag and spontaneously hop a flight without the hassle of expensive last-minute tickets? Frontier Airlines may have the answer.

Debuting in May 2023 for the price of $599, Frontier's GoWild! Pass allows travelers to fly unlimited trips to all the airline carrier's U.S. destinations, including Philadelphia.

"The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said. "We invite our pass holders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass."



How does it work?

Starting at the above-mentioned $599 price, customers can subscribe to the annual unlimited flight plan. Each flight comes with fees such as $0.01 for the flight and taxes starting at approximately $15. Flight tickets can only be booked the day before the plane departs, and the carrier does not guarantee you a seat.

The GoWild! Pass will renew at $1,999 every subsequent year customers subscribe to the pass.

The pass comes with built-in blackout dates. There are about 60 days per year when customers cannot travel using the unlimited flight plan, including most major holidays, such as Memorial Day, the 4th of July, Thanksgiving weekend and the end of December for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Travel with the pass does not qualify customers to accrue sky miles. However, it does qualify as an activity to extend your Frontier Miles account and keep it from expiring.

Biffle told the Washington Post that with so many companies adopting the ability to work from home, more and more people are traveling, which sparked the idea.

"For those people that are the most flexible and could move around their dates, then we could reward them with an unlimited travel pass," Biffle said.

Frontier is not the first airline carrier to offer such a deal. Jet Blue once had the All You Can Jet plan that allowed customers travel to any of the airline's destinations. With the pass, which was only valid between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8, 2009, customers could pay $599 to fly. Some stipulations included booking at least three days in advance and only flying out of one city per day. If you did not show up for the flight, there was a $100 fee charged.

More recently, Alaska Airlines began offering customers a flight pass starting at $49 per month for West Coast travelers to book one round trip every two months. There is also a pro option for $199 a month with no blackout dates, which allows subscribers to receive credits they can redeem for flights.

Frontier Airlines has just over 100 U.S. destinations. The airline's hub is in Denver, Colo., and it has 10 other "focus cities" with a lot of air traffic, including Chicago, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and Philadelphia.