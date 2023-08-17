American Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Philly to Nice, Naples and Copenhagen in 2024

People looking to vacation in Europe next summer will have some new travel options out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Starting next spring, American Airlines will offer nonstop flights to Naples, Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Nice, France for the first time out of PHL. Also, daily, nonstop flights to San Antonio, Texas will resume in June after a four-year pause.

"As the only American hub serving Copenhagen, Nice and Naples, PHL looks forward to welcoming both an increased number of international guests, as well as domestic passengers making connections to those amazing cities," Atif Saeed, CEO of PHL, said in a statement.

The flights will operate seasonally, with service to and from Nice running daily between May 6 and Oct. 5. The Naples route will operate daily from June 5 through Oct. 25, while the Copenhagen flights will run daily from June 6 through Oct. 5.

San Antonio service is also seasonal, operating every day between June 5 and Sept. 3.

With the new additions, airport officials said PHL will offer its largest transatlantic schedule since 2019. American also will begin service to Doha, the capital city of Qatar, this October.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.