SEPTA offers Eagles fans free rides home on the Broad Street Line this season

Six months after the Eagles appeared in the Super Bowl, football is back in South Philadelphia.

Eagles fans attending games at Lincoln Financial Field again can ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line for free after every game this year, beginning with Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

The free rides, sponsored by the online gambling platform Unibet, are intended to prevent people from drinking and driving. Eagles fans can board the subway at NRG Station for free from halftime until two hours after each game ends. For primetime games, the promotion lasts until the final train leaves the station.



"After a successful start to our partnership with SEPTA during the Eagles playoff run last year, Unibet is excited to extend our relationship into the upcoming football season," said Manuel Stan, senior vice president of Kindred Group, which operates Unibet. "Being able to provide Eagles fans with safe and free transportation home from the game is a fantastic opportunity for Unibet to demonstrate that commitment as well as our appreciation for Philadelphia residents and Eagles fans."

SEPTA's Broad Street Line has a free connection to the Market-Frankford Line and several trolley routes between City Hall and 15th Street stations. It also connects to multiple bus routes, and is a short walk from Jefferson and Suburban stations in Center City, where riders can hop on Regional Rail trains to the suburbs. Eagles fans coming from New Jersey can connect to PATCO in Center City.

The Eagles' second home preseason game, against the Indianapolis Colts, takes place Thursday, Aug. 24. at 8 p.m. The first home game of the season is Thursday, Sept. 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. The game begins at 8:15 p.m.