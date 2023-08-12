Xfinity Live! to host season-long Eagles tailgate featuring food and unlimited drinks

Football season is here; the Eagles will kick off preseason action against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and the real games will begin on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10. When the home opener takes place against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, fans can enjoy a new tailgate at Xfinity Live!

DJ Smooth and Smooth Events are bringing their LOT G2 pregame party to the turf at Xfinity Live! every home game this season.