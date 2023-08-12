More Events:

August 12, 2023

Xfinity Live! to host season-long Eagles tailgate featuring food and unlimited drinks

The entertainment venue in the stadium complex is partnering with Smooth Event Group for a pregame party for $65

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Tailgate Eagles
Xfinity Live Tailgate Provided Image/Xfinity Live!

Smooth Event Group is partnering with Xfinity Live! to bring a four-hour tailgate party to the entertainment venue. For $65, attendees can eat from a menu that includes beef brisket, barbecue chicken and mac and cheese, and an open bar.

Football season is here; the Eagles will kick off preseason action against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and the real games will begin on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10. When the home opener takes place against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, fans can enjoy a new tailgate at Xfinity Live!

DJ Smooth and Smooth Events are bringing their LOT G2 pregame party to the turf at Xfinity Live! every home game this season.

MORE: Philly's honey festival returns in September with bee beard demonstrations and cider tastings

The tailgate will cost $65 and is for adults 21 and older. For four hours, attendees can feast on meals including beef brisket, barbecue chicken mac and cheese, and more, as well as an open bar with Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Michelob Ultra, call cocktails, and Smooth Tea. 

There will also be music from DJ Smooth, Kurteousy, and Buster from Q102. 

All Smooth Tailgate attendees will also get free entry into Xfinity Live!

"An extra special thank you to Jay Roy and the XL team for legitimizing our brand & creating an opportunity and for endless growth together. We CAN NOT wait to see everyone THIS FALL! E-A-G-L-E-S," DJ Smooth posted on Instagram.

Smooth Tailgate

During Eagles home games

Times vary| $65

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

