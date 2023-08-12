Xfinity Live! to host season-long Eagles tailgate featuring food and unlimited drinks

August 12, 2023
Football season is here; the Eagles will kick off preseason action against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, and the real games will begin on the road against the New England Patriots on Sept. 10. When the home opener takes place against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, fans can enjoy a new tailgate at Xfinity Live!
DJ Smooth and Smooth Events are bringing their LOT G2 pregame party to the turf at Xfinity Live! every home game this season.
The tailgate will cost $65 and is for adults 21 and older. For four hours, attendees can feast on meals including beef brisket, barbecue chicken mac and cheese, and more, as well as an open bar with Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Michelob Ultra, call cocktails, and Smooth Tea.
There will also be music from DJ Smooth, Kurteousy, and Buster from Q102.
All Smooth Tailgate attendees will also get free entry into Xfinity Live!
"An extra special thank you to Jay Roy and the XL team for legitimizing our brand & creating an opportunity and for endless growth together. We CAN NOT wait to see everyone THIS FALL! E-A-G-L-E-S," DJ Smooth posted on Instagram.
During Eagles home games
Times vary| $65
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148