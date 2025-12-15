Funeral services begin Monday for Philadelphia Police Officer Andy Chan, who died years after motorcycle crash

Two days of funeral services will begin Monday evening for Philadelphia Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan, who died on Dec. 2 at age 55, nearly seven years after a collision while riding to work on his motorcycle left him with severe brain injuries.

A viewing will be held at Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church at 915 Vine St. on Monday from 6-9 p.m. and at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race St. on Tuesday from 8:15-10:30 a.m. On Tuesday, there will be a funeral mass at the Basilica at noon, and a burial service is scheduled at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Bala Cynwyd at 2 p.m.

On Monday, the following roads will be closed to motor traffic and parking for Chan's funeral procession starting at 4 p.m. They will reopen after the viewing, the city said.

• Ridge Avenue between Wood and Hamilton streets

• Vine Street westbound between 8th and 10th streets

• 10th Street between Hamilton and Vine streets

• 9th Street between Callowhill and Wood streets

• Callowhill Street between 8th and 11th streets

• Wood Street between 9th and 10th streets

On Tuesday, the following roads will be closed until the end of the day's services. Additional roads near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Eakins Oval may also need to shut down or detour cars, the city said.

• 18th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Vine Street, starting at 5 a.m.

• 15th Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill streets, starting at 5:30 a.m.

• Broad Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill streets, starting at 5:30 a.m.

• Callowhill Street between Broad and 17th streets, starting at 5:30 a.m.

• 17th Street between Callowhill Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, starting at 5:30 a.m.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 22nd streets, starting at 6 a.m.

• Vine Street between Logan Circle and 16th Street, starting at 6 a.m.

• Race Street between 16th and 18th streets, starting at 6 a.m.

• 17th Street between Vine Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, starting at 6 a.m.

• 19th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Cherry Street, starting at 6 a.m.

SEPTA will detour routes where needed. Customers are urged to check the status of their rides via the transit authority's website, social media or mobile app.

Chan was born and raised in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood and graduated from Roman Catholic High School before beginning his career in Ocean City, New Jersey, in 1993. He worked as a police officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority in 1994 before attending the city's police academy. He served in the Philadelphia Police Department for over 24 years, working in the 39th District and Highway Patrol Unit.

Chan suffered critical injuries after a driver struck his motorcycle near Holmesburg in January 2019. The officer suffered a severe brain injury that left him in a coma for months and in need of 24-hour care.

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 said in a statement after Chan's death that he "died a hero" and that his "loss is felt deeply by all who knew him."

"Officer Chan was more than a colleague — he was a presence," the Philadelphia Police Department wrote in a social media post on Dec. 2. "Whether he was unflinchingly confronting danger, supporting a critical incident or simply offering a kind word in passing, Andy embodied the very best of what it meant to serve. He was known throughout the Department and across the city not only for his skill and professionalism, but for the infectious energy and dedication that he brought to every assignment."

He is survived by his wife, Teng Chan; children Thaisen, Adam and Adrianna; parents Yun Mou Chan and Lin Ying Lee; siblings Serena, Alan, Alexander and Albert Chan; and several nieces and nephews.

Chan's family has asked for donations to be made to the Holy Redeemer Chinese Catholic Church, Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation and the Philadelphia Police Foundation in lieu of flowers.