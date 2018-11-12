Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire

November 12, 2018
Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's Malibu home was among hundreds destroyed in the Woolsey wildfire raging across California, according to multiple reports.
Nearly 92,000 acres of land have been impacted by southern California's Woolsey Fire, which has engulfed areas from West Hills to the posh celebrity neighborhood of Malibu.
MLB analyst Jim Bowden tweeted prayers to those affected by the fires on Monday afternoon, mentioning that Kapler was among those who lost his home.
Prayers and thoughts to all of our friends, family, loved ones, neighbors and EVERYONE who have lost their homes in the tragic California fires including #Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler…...— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) November 12, 2018
A Phillies spokesperson later confirmed the news to NBCSportsPhilly.
Fans and supporters of Kapler tweeted condolences and called on others to help those who've suffered losses since the fires broke out last Thursday.
Very sorry to hear, @gabekapler, that the devastating— Edith E Horwitz (@EEHELI) November 12, 2018
wildfires have affected you and your family. Heartfelt wishes to you and your community for strength and resiliency during these challenging times. @phillies #BeStrong
@gabekapler so very sorry to hear about the house but glad you and family are ok. Material can be replaced. Best to you in the rebuild— Eric Cohen (@ebcinpa) November 12, 2018
After observing @gabekapler for the past season, it’s probably safe to say he’s as concerned with others’ well being as much as his own family’s, but it’s safe to say that all Phillies fans hope for the best for our manager.— Ethan Witte (@ethan_witte) November 12, 2018
@Phillies OK #Phillies fans our Manager @gabekapler needs us to send supplies to help the people of his neighborhood that have lost everything to #WoosleyFire, Korrin and I have went around Clearwater today getting as many things as we could and shipped them to CA. Please Join us pic.twitter.com/Ys0dDlC47E— Rance Yundt (@ClearwaterRance) November 12, 2018
At least 31 people have died in the three main fires in northern and southern California since last week, while another 200-plus are missing. As of Monday afternoon, more than 350 homes also have been destroyed by the Woolsey fire.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Malibu and other neighborhoods after California declared a state of emergency Friday.
Several celebrities — including Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and Gerard Butler — have revealed that their homes were destroyed in the wildfires. Kapler, who was born in Hollywood, also has a home in Philadelphia.
A list of organizations accepting donations to assist those in need can be found here.