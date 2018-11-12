More News:

November 12, 2018

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's home destroyed in California wildfire

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Disasters Wildfires
Gabe Kapler has been doing things his own way, to be sure, thus far in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler's Malibu home was among hundreds destroyed in the Woolsey wildfire raging across California, according to multiple reports.

Nearly 92,000 acres of land have been impacted by southern California's Woolsey Fire, which has engulfed areas from West Hills to the posh celebrity neighborhood of Malibu.

MLB analyst Jim Bowden tweeted prayers to those affected by the fires on Monday afternoon, mentioning that Kapler was among those who lost his home.

A Phillies spokesperson later confirmed the news to NBCSportsPhilly.

Fans and supporters of Kapler tweeted condolences and called on others to help those who've suffered losses since the fires broke out last Thursday.




At least 31 people have died in the three main fires in northern and southern California since last week, while another 200-plus are missing. As of Monday afternoon, more than 350 homes also have been destroyed by the Woolsey fire. 

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Malibu and other neighborhoods after California declared a state of emergency Friday. 

Several celebrities — including Miley Cyrus, Neil Young and Gerard Butler — have revealed that their homes were destroyed in the wildfires. Kapler, who was born in Hollywood, also has a home in Philadelphia. 

A list of organizations accepting donations to assist those in need can be found here

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

