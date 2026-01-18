More Events:

January 18, 2026

Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea with cocktails and a DJ is coming to the Ritz

Teapot cocktails and DJ vibes set the scene for a dressed-up Galentine’s night at Aqimero.

Aqimero is hosting Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea, an after-hours event that swaps traditional tea service for cocktails, music and a four-course menu.

If you’re looking for an excuse to get dressed up and go out with friends, Aqimero has one planned for Galentine’s Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, the Latin-inspired restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, will host Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea, an after-hours event that swaps traditional tea service for cocktails, music and a four-course menu. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and is designed for friends who want to take their time and make a full night out of it.

Each ticket includes a shared signature teapot cocktail, a complimentary glass of champagne and a four-course, chef-curated menu.

A live DJ will set the mood throughout the night, and a small marketplace featuring women-owned businesses will be open during the event, giving guests time to mingle between courses.

Tickets cost $96 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable.

Galentine's Day Boozy Tea

Thursday, Feb. 12 from 8 p.m to midnight
Aqimero at Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia
10 Avenue of the Arts
Philadelphia, PA 19102
$96 per person

