Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea with cocktails and a DJ is coming to the Ritz

January 18, 2026
If you’re looking for an excuse to get dressed up and go out with friends, Aqimero has one planned for Galentine’s Day.
On Thursday, Feb. 12, the Latin-inspired restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, will host Galentine’s Day Boozy Tea, an after-hours event that swaps traditional tea service for cocktails, music and a four-course menu. The party runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and is designed for friends who want to take their time and make a full night out of it.
Each ticket includes a shared signature teapot cocktail, a complimentary glass of champagne and a four-course, chef-curated menu.
A live DJ will set the mood throughout the night, and a small marketplace featuring women-owned businesses will be open during the event, giving guests time to mingle between courses.
Tickets cost $96 per person. Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable.
Thursday, Feb. 12 from 8 p.m to midnight
Aqimero at Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia
10 Avenue of the Arts
Philadelphia, PA 19102
$96 per person
This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.