January 27, 2025

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: NFC Championship Game, Eagles vs. Commanders

The Eagles' dominant win over the Commanders to advance to the Super Bowl was a collective effort.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles' Bulldogs came to play in the NFC Championship Game.

In their NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles played 71 snaps on offense and 79 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 66 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 5 snaps: Kenny Pickett

Notes: Hurts saved one of his best games of the season for the Eagles' biggest game of the season (to date). He has 0 INTs in the last 9 games, and 1 in the last 15, but he also opened it up a bit against the Commanders, completing a bunch of passes down the field. He only took one sack that I recall in which he had time to throw, and he did a good job escaping the pocket and throwing the ball away when he didn't like what he saw down the field. Oh, and he had 3 rushing TDs.

Running back

• 52 snaps: Saquon Barkley

• 12 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 7 snaps: Will Shipley

• 1 snap: Khari Blasingame

Notes: The Commanders did a decent enough job defending Barkley for most of the game, but not before he galloped for a 60-yard TD on the Eagles' first offensive play of the game. That play set the tone for what was to be a long day for the Commanders defense.

Gainwell left with a concussion, opening the door for Shipley to get some playing time, and he capitalized on his opportunity:

You can see how well the Eagles' offensive staff has prioritized ball security with the way Shipley covered up the ball with two arms near the end of that run. (I think he'd have scored if he hadn't, but whatever.)

Shipley also forced a fumble on a kickoff, which was recovered by Gainwell. It's not often that two running backs combine for a takeaway.

Wide receiver

• 63 snaps: A.J. Brown

• 59 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 39 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 17 snaps: Johnny Wilson

• 8 snaps: Parris Campbell

Notes: Brown had a breakout game after being mostly invisible against the Packers and Rams. He had 6 catches for 96 yards, a TD, and one of the most crucial plays of the game, when he beat Marshon Lattimore for a 31-yard reception on a key 4th and 5 play.

Brown also got into a fight with Lattimore, who may be looking to fill the fight void left by Mike Evans, who no longer plays in his division.

Smith made a great sideline catch in which he was able to keep two feet in bounds.

Tight end

• 58 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 31 snaps: Grant Calcaterra

• 7 snaps: E.J. Jenkins

Notes: Goedert has been super efficient throughout the playoffs, catching 15 of 18 targets for 188 yards (10.4 yards per target), and a TD.

Offensive line

• 77 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Mekhi Becton, and Tyler Steen

• 64 snaps: Lane Johnson

• 39 snaps: Landon Dickerson

• 27 snaps: Cam Jurgens

• 8 snaps: Fred Johnson

• 5 snaps: Brett Toth

Notes: It was reported that Jurgens would not play against the Commanders prior to the team announcing inactives. However, he was active, but not a starter, and his availability was limited to a potential emergency. Dickerson started, but hurt his knee, and Jurgens had to fill in. Jurgens very much looked like a dude with a hurt back after the game:

Jurgens and Dickerson will have two weeks to get their bodies right for the Super Bowl.

Kudos to Dickerson for his versatility, and to Jurgens for his toughness.

Edge defenders

• 63 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 42 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 40 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 12 snaps: Bryce Huff

Notes: Smith collected his 4th sack of the playoffs. He leads the NFL in playoff sacks this year.

The Eagles were able to get Sweat some rest at the end of the game.

Interior defensive line

• 65 snaps: Jalen Carter

• 41 snaps: Milton Williams

• 35 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 13 snaps: Jordan Davis

• 4 snaps: Thomas Booker

Notes: We had a Jordan Davis sighting last night!

That was his first sack since Week 3.

Davis is so big and powerful and athletic, and it's odd that we don't see more of that 👆.

Linebacker

• 75 snaps: Zack Baun

• 71 snaps: Oren Burks

• 4 snaps each: Jeremiah Trotter and Nicholas Morrow

Notes: Baun and Burks each had Peanut Punch forced fumbles. Baun now has 6 forced fumbles on the season.

Burks has been surprisingly good in relief of Nakobe Dean. He has 20 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in the playoffs.

Cornerback and safety

• 75 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

• 72 snaps: Darius Slay

• 11 snaps: Isaiah Rodgers

• 5 snaps: Tristin McCollum

• 4 snaps each: Sydney Brown, Kelee Ringo, and Avonte Maddox

Notes: Terry McLaurin had a 36-yard catch and run TD, but whenever he was covered by Mitchell, he was on lockdown:

Mitchell had a stellar game.

Three stars 🤩

I've always liked the hockey tradition of awarding "stars" to each of the three best players in a game, so let's apply that to Eagles games.

⭐⭐⭐: QB Jalen Hurts

🌟🌟: RB Saquon Barkley

✨: CB Quinyon Mitchell

Also, maybe it's time to address the elephant in the room. All season long a lot of people have pointed out that in hockey the top star of the game gets one star. I think that's dumb. Three stars is more than one, so I give three stars to the top guy.

Eagles game ball 🏈

🏈: QB Jalen Hurts: Hurts heard all week that Jayden Daniels was better, and then he outdueled him.

Season game balls

  1. Week 1, vs. Packers: Saquon Barkley
  2. Week 2, at Falcons: Nobody
  3. Week 3, at Saints: Vic Fangio
  4. Week 4, at Buccaneers: Saquon Barkley
  5. Week 5: BYE
  6. Week 6, vs. Browns: Brandon Graham
  7. Week 7, at Giants: Saquon Barkley
  8. Week 8, at Bengals: Fred Johnson
  9. Week 9, vs. Jaguars: Nakobe Dean
  10. Week 10, at Cowboys: Nick Sirianni
  11. Week 11, vs. Commanders: Jalen Carter
  12. Week 12, at Rams: Brandon Graham
  13. Week 13, at Ravens: Vic Fangio
  14. Week 14, vs. Panthers: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
  15. Week 15, vs. Steelers: Nick Sirianni
  16. Week 16, at Commanders: A.J. Brown
  17. Week 17, vs. Cowboys: Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' offensive line
  18. Week 18, vs. Giants: Jeffrey Lurie
  19. Wild Card Round, vs. Packers: Nolan Smith
  20. Divisional Round, vs. Rams: Jalen Carter
  21. NFC Championship Game: Jalen Hurts
MORE: 10 awards from Eagles-Commanders

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

