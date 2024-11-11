Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 10, Eagles at Cowboys

November 11, 2024
In their Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense and 60 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.
• 54 snaps: Jalen Hurts
• 14 snaps: Kenny Pickett
Notes: Hurts threw his first INT since Week 3 against the Saints.
That was an outstanding play by Trevon Diggs, who feigned like he was going to cover the receiver going to the corner of the end zone, but flipped his hips as Hurts was throwing and instead ran toward Goedert, undercut the throw, and made the pick. Hurts could've maybe put more heat on the throw or had better placement out in front of Goedert, but that was more just a spectacular play from a ballhawk corner, in my view.
Hurts' fumble was the more egregious turnover. Otherwise, Hurts did extend a number of plays with his feet, and then made good throws down the field. Up and down game, in my opinion.
• 35 snaps: Saquon Barkley
• 22 snaps: Kenny Gainwell
• 11 snaps: Will Shipley
• 5 snaps: Ben VanSumeren
Notes: Barkley was averaging 22.1 touches per game heading into this matchup. He only got 15 against the Cowboys, which should help a bit in terms of preservation, especially ahead of a Thursday night game Week 11.
• 50 snaps: A.J. Brown
• 49 snaps: DeVonta Smith
• 30 snaps: Jahan Dotson
• 18 snaps each: Johnny Wilson and Ainias Smith
Notes: Brown caught 5 passes for 109 yards; Smith had just 2 for 14.
Wilson caught his first NFL TD, and Dotson had a 27-yard reception down the sideline on a back shoulder throw.
• 43 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 42 snaps: Grant Calcaterra
• 17 snaps: Jack Stoll
Notes: This was Goedert's first game after returning from a hamstring injury. He had 2 catches for 25 yards and a TD in his return. This was the first game since Week 1 that the Eagles had A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert all healthy for a full game
• 68 snaps: Fred Johnson and Mekhi Becton
• 54 snaps: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson
• 14 snaps each: Jack Driscoll, Nick Gates, Tyler Steen
Notes: The Eagles allowed five sacks in the first half, though they were partly because Hurts held onto the ball for a long time, not necessarily because the offensive line broke down.
Jordan Mailata's 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened on Monday.
• 37 snaps: Josh Sweat
• 25 snaps: Jalyx Hunt
• 22 snaps: Brandon Graham and Nolan Smith
• 12 snaps: Bryce Huff
Notes: Hunt played double the snaps of Huff, which is a very interesting development. And really, a bunch of Huff's snaps came in the fourth quarter of a blowout.
• 43 snaps: Jalen Carter
• 27 snaps each: Milton Williams and Moro Ojomo
• 21 snaps: Jordan Davis
• 7 snaps: Thomas Booker
Notes: Carter had 4 tackles, a half sack, and a batted pass, but that doesn't nearly tell the story of how difficult he is for opposing offenses to deal with.
What a play by Jalen Carter. He is slanting right and still makes the tackle on a toss to the left. pic.twitter.com/9QYzGA2999— Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) November 11, 2024
Williams recovered a fumble on a botched snap, and added a sack.
• 51 snaps: Zack Baun
• 44 snaps: Nakobe Dean
• 14 snaps: Oren Burks
• 8 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.
Notes: Baun has been such a good acquisition for this team. He had 9 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He has been a massive upgrade over (fill in whoever you would consider the Eagles' best linebacker in 2023).
Dean had a few missed tackles after a great game against the Jags last week.
• 57 snaps: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
• 52 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Reed Blankenship
• 36 snaps: Isaiah Rodgers
• 24 snaps: Darius Slay
• 11 snaps: Avonte Maddox
• 8 snaps: Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown
Notes: Just like Baun has substantially improved the Eagles' linebacker position, Mitchell and DeJean have been major upgrades over James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.
CJGJ has had some shaky games of late, but he made a bunch of physical tackles against the Cowboys, and grabbed his second INT of the season.
