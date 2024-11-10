Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game

In Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles blew out Dallas Cowboys in a game that was ugly early, but eventually became a laugher. As always, win, lose, or tie, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'Domination' Award 💪: The Eagles, lately

During their five-game streak, the Eagles have outgained their opponents by a combined 899 yards.

Eagles opponent Eagles yards Opponent yards Differential Browns 372 244 +128 At Giants 339 119 +220 At Bengals 397 280 +117 Jaguars 447 215 +232 At Cowboys 348 146 +202 TOTAL 1903 1004 +899

That's not exactly a murderers' row of opponents, but there's something to be said for emphatically beating the bad teams on your schedule.

2) The 'Patience or Hesitancy' Award ⌛: Jalen Hurts

I'll be curious to see what Hurts' snap-to-throw average was against the Cowboys Sunday night. Some of his best and worst plays came as a result of holding onto the ball for a long time. He took five sacks in the first half, including this careless fumble that was recovered by the Cowboys:

Two hands on the football!

However, he also made great plays when he bought more time with his legs and found receivers down the field. His best play was when he side-stepped a Cowboy blitzer, moved to the right out of the pocket, found an open Dallas Goedert, and fired a strike.

Hurts finished 14 of 20 for 202 yards, an INT, and a QB rating of 115.0. Some good, some bad, but most importantly he got his first win in Dallas.

"Feels good to win a home game," the Texas native said postgame.

3) The 'Beast' Award 🦁: Zack Baun

Baun has simply been an unexpectedly great player for the Eagles this season. Against the Cowboys he had two forced fumbles. The first was a huge play at the goal line that saved points.

The second just added some insult to injury late in the game (via @ShaneHaffNFL):

Baun is on pace for 164 tackles and 6 forced fumbles this season.

4) The 'Gimme That' Award 🔫💰🏴‍☠️: The Eagles' defense

The Eagles as a defense collected five turnovers against the Cowboys. We covered the two Baun forced fumbles, but Milton Williams pounced on a bubbled shotgun snap, Bryce Huff had a sack-fumble, and Chauncy Gardner-Johnson picked off Trey Lance.

After a long dry spell of takeaways, the defense has now forced 10 turnovers in the last three games.

5) The 'Streak Is Over' Award ☄️: JerryWorld

Heading into this matchup, the last time the Eagles had won in Dallas was in 2017. Since then:

• 2018: Cowboys 29-23 (OT)

• 2019: Cowboys 37-10

• 2020: Cowboys 37-17

• 2021: Cowboys 41-21

• 2022: Cowboys 40-34

• 2023: Cowboys 33-13

"I've gotten my ass kicked here a lot," Lane Johnson said.

6) The 'Sucks' Award 🧛‍♂️: The Cowboys

The Cowboys are a very banged-up football team, but man, that team suuuuuucks. That's my official analysis.

7) The 'Ho Hum' Award 🥱: A.J. Brown

Brown had 5 catches for 109 yards.

There aren't many players who can sort of quietly have 100+ receiving yards.

8) The 'Moving On Up' Award ⬆️: The Eagles in the NFC East (and the NFC in general)

The Eagles entered Week 10 in second place in the NFC East, and as the 6 seed in the NFC.

After their win and the Commanders' loss to the Steelers, the Eagles sit atop the NFC East, and they're currently the 2 seed in the NFC.

A look at the NFC seeding if the season ended today (it doesn't).

Seed Team Record Conf record 1 Lions 7-1 6-1 2 Eagles 7-2 4-2 3 Falcons 6-4 6-2 4 Cardinals 6-4 3-3 5 Vikings 7-2 3-2 6 Commanders 7-3 5-1 7 Packers 6-3 2-3 8 49ers 5-4 3-3 9 Rams 4-4 3-4 10 Bears 4-5 2-2 11 Seahawks 4-5 1-4 12 Buccaneers 4-6 4-3 13 Cowboys 3-6 1-5 14 Saints ☠️ 3-7 3-4 15 Panthers☠️ 3-7 2-4 16 Giants 2-8 1-6

Quite a jump!

9) The 'Rest Up' Award 😎👌: Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles' offensive starters

Backups played most of the fourth quarter, which felt particularly beneficial for Barkley, who has racked up a lot of touches already this season.

"We were up pretty big, and Coach kind of gave me the nod, and let Kenny and Will go out there, Barkley said. "But yeah, especially this week, having a Thursday night game."

Barkley didn't have to be a superhero on Sunday, finishing with 14 carries for 66 yards. He did have one highlight, though.

Lol, he's so good.

10) The 'Quick Turnaround' Award 🔄: The Eagles' Week 11 matchup against the Commanders

The Commanders are usually the tune-up opponent and the Cowboys the main event. Not in 2024. The Eagles will play their biggest game of the season on Thursday night, with a chance to take a 1.5-game lead with a head-to-head win in their pocket against the Commanders as they try to win another NFC East title.