Eagles stock watch: Birds overcome sloppy first-half play to take NFC East control

Make that five in a row for the Eagles, after a bit of a dicey start to Week 10 in Dallas.

Philadelphia prevailed, 34-6, in a win that could easily have been a trap game with the biggest matchup of the season looming later this week.

Though they began with one of their trademark slow start, the Eagles did end up flexing supremacy in Arlington for the first time in seven years, and will continue to have momentum in a wide-open NFC.

Here's a look at a reason for optimism and for skepticism as the 7-2 Eagles celebrate a successful Dallas week:

Stock up — The Eagles' NFC East chances📈

It was a very good day for the Eagles' goal of winning the division.

Entering the week a half-game behind the Commanders — whom the Birds will face a few days from now at home on Thursday Night Football — Philly benefitted from a Washington loss to the Steelers Sunday. That came after the Giants (who are out of it anyway) lost in Germany and the Cowboys fell out of contention with their loss to the Eagles in Dallas.

Here's how things currently stand on the precipice of Philadelphia's primetime duel against Washington:

Team Record Eagles 7-2 Commanders 7-3 Cowboys 3-6 Giants 2-8





The two-team race could take a huge jump in the Eagles' favor if they beat the Commanders Thursday, the first of two meetings between the rivals.

The game later this week is important for another reason — the Commanders have a very easy schedule, and besides the two divisional games on the slate against Philly, they have only one game in their last seven against a current playoff team, the Falcons. Aside from that, it's cupcakes with the Commanders facing New Orleans, Tennessee, and Dallas twice to fill out their schedule.

Philly on the other hand still has the Ravens, Steelers, Rams and a second bout with the Commanders on the docket. The Eagles are hampered by a much tougher schedule. Any loss they can get from Washington helps, and being able to beat the Cowboys in Week 10 to leapfrog Washington in the standings was a big development as the playoff picture starts to take shape.

For what it's worth, the Eagles are now just a half-game behind the Lions (who play Sunday night) for the top seed (and bye) in the NFC.

Stock down — Unforced errors 📉

The only team that can really beat the Eagles right now is the Eagles. It's hard to nitpick in a 28-point victory. But this is Philadelphia, let's nitpick.

Philly won on Sunday against a much worse team but still flashed the familiar ugly and sloppy habits that tortured fans back in September.

The offensive line surrendered five first-half sacks and committed some costly early penalties — though it's easy to argue that most if not all of the sacks taken by Jalen Hurts were his fault, as the quarterback took his time on occasion to make decisions Sunday.

A look at the setbacks in an underachieving eight-point first half:

• Back-to-back sacks and a false start stalled Philly's opening drive.

• Hurts' first turnover in five games came in the red zone to start the second quarter, when he forced a throw into double coverage for an interception.

• During one second-quarter stretch, a false start was followed by three consecutive Hurts sacks at midfield, leading to a punt.

• Hurts committed a second first-half turnover after again holding the ball for too long, coughing up a fumble that led to a Cowboys field goal (thanks to a solid red zone stand from the defense).



Penalties and turnovers are not signs of winning football, but somehow, thanks to their overwhelming talent (and to the mediocre Dak Prescott-less Cowboys), the Eagles won their fifth straight game and did it overwhelmingly. The second half saw the Eagles get a two-possession lead and put things into cruise control as the floodgates opened.

Even after the strong finish, things will need to look better and cleaner with a very short week ahead.

