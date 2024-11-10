Final observations: Eagles beat Dallas on road for first time since 2017

Since a late night beatdown of the Cowboys in 2017 during a Super Bowl campaign, the Eagles have been unable to beat Dallas on the road. Jalen Hurts himself was 0-3 as the Birds' starter at AT&T Stadium before the team cruised to a 34-6 victory over their bitter division rival in Week 10.

The Eagles put further their most comprehensive win of the year in this thrashing as the Cowboys wave goodbye to any delusional notions of playoff football that remained for them.

It's a good day for Philadelphians.

Here are some choice observations from the blowout victory...

Jalen Hurts rebounds from uneven first half to have a four-touchdown day

Jalen Hurts has been playing mistake-free football and finding the end zone as the Eagles have upped their game over the last month. Those turnovers returned on Sunday, unfortunately. Hurts fired a red zone interception on attempted pass to Dallas Goedert. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs made an all-world play on it, but the throw could've been a bit higher and at a point where only Goedert could've caught it.

Hurts had what was seemingly a costly fumble on a sack that put Dallas in a spot where they could've scored a go-ahead TD, too. The offensive line certainly misses Jordan Mailata, but when you showcase MVP-level play, you get judged at any MVP level.

After that though?

He threw for two touchdowns, had a pinpoint deep ball to A.J. Brown and made key run after key run while protecting himself, finishing with 56 rushing yards (8.0 yards per carry) while picking up two rushing TDs.

Given the fact that his Eagles had never beaten the Cowboys in his home state and some lingering questions about his game, and the team overall, this season, this might have been the biggest regular season win of Hurts' career.

Vic Fangio's defense keeps Dallas at bay

Even in a game where there were offensive mistakes, ones big enough to be game-shifting giveaways, the Eagles' defense rallied to the cause. This Vic Fangio defense allowed just six points in the first half. When the Eagles' offense fumbled with their backs to their own goal line and it appeared to be a formality that the Cowboys would take a 10-7 lead, the defense fought back with true oomph, forcing a field goal to preserve the Eagles' lead.

Dak Prescott has shredded the Eagles at times during his career, particularly when the Cowboys are at home, but with Prescott out for the season with a hamstring injury, the Eagles made quick work of backup Cooper Rush, to the point where it's questionable whether reclamation project QB Trey Lance should've been the guy out there from kickoff onward.

Zack Baun had a goal line forced fumble on Ezekiel Elliott that was a momentum-shifter. If this is the final time the Eagles face Elliott, a former thorn in their sides, down at JerryWorld, Eagles fans can take solace in that being his lasting memory.

That's a shame, Zeke!

Baun had yet another forced fumble in the fourth quarter. He's been a machine in 2024 in his new role under Fangio.

Milton Williams had a heady play on an early fumble recovery that allowed the Eagles to punch in their first touchdown of the game, too. Nakobe Dean continues to thrive playing downhill. Combine that with Jalen Carter flashing dominance at times and Cooper DeJean making life difficult for Dallas superstar wideout CeeDee Lamb, the Eagles could not be happier with the arrival of Fangio.

Quinyon Mitchell should win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Quinyon Mitchell is the Eagles' best rookie since... perhaps Lane Johnson? Jalen Carter finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last season, but faded down the stretch as things fell apart for the Birds. The opposite is occurring now. As the Eagles hold down first place in the NFC East at 7-2, Mitchell looks better and better by the game. He might just be the Birds' best defender this year overall.

There was Mitchell, early on, battling with Dallas wideout Jalen Brooks down the left sideline, forcing an incompletion on a big third down early on. He had multiple pass breakups on the day. He's phenomenal already.

Defensive Rookie of the Year is typically a pass-rusher award for guys who can put up gaudy sack totals, but, hey, it was only two years ago that Jets corner Sauce Gardner brought home the hardware. Could Mitchell do it? If the Eagles' D keeps up this state of play and the team find themselves as a top-two seed, maybe! No Eagle has ever won the award previously.

Johnny Wilson gets his first career touchdown

While he's not at the level of fellow rookies Mitchell and DeJean, it was encouraging to see a third wideout getting targets in the red zone for the Birds in the former of sixth-rounder Johnny Wilson:

The red zone is exactly where Wilson should excel given his 6'6" standing. That's a hell of laser throw from Hurts as well.

Next up... Washington on Thursday Night Football

The Eagles will play host to Washington on a short week in four days. After a crushing 28-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday, the Commanders now sit at 7-3 in a clear-cut two-team race for the NFC East. It'll be the biggest Eagles-Washington game since Monday Night Football in 2017 when Carson Wentz put up a Herculean performance. This hasn't really been a true rivalry in the 21st century, but maybe it finally will be with Jayden Daniels now under center for the Commanders.

The Super Bowl MVP speaks

Nick Foles chimed in on the game...

He's not wrong about NFC East games!

