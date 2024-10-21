Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 7, Eagles at Giants

In their Week 7 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 66 snaps on offense and 58 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some other recognition.

Quarterback

• 54 snaps: Jalen Hurts

• 12 snaps: Kenny Pickett



Notes: Hurts completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards and a TD on what was probably his best throw of the season. He dropped a ball down the sideline on a platter to A.J. Brown in stride while getting hit. He also got away from a sack and had a nice 16-yard gain that would lead to a Brotherly Shove TD later in the drive. He did take 5 sacks, so it'll be interesting to see if he had options open and simply held onto the ball too long. But most importantly, he had his second consecutive game without a turnover.

Running back

• 35 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 24 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



• 9 snaps: Will Shipley



• 5 snaps: Ben VanSumeren



Notes: There were a bunch of fans in the stands who wore tape over Barkley's name on their jerseys, like this guy:

I mean, I suppose I get that they didn't like that Barkley ended up with a division rival, but did they not watch "Hard Knocks"? GM Joe Schoen very clearly did not want Barkley on the roster anymore. I thought one of the telling scenes in "Hard Knocks" was Schoen discussing running backs with former player Frank Gore and NFL agent Malki Kawa at the East-West Shrine Game. Schoen states that Barkley had 900 carries at Penn State (it was actually 671), and wondered aloud if Barkley had too much wear and tear on his body.