'Game of Thrones' concert returning to Philly ahead of Season 8

"Game of Thrones" won't return for its final episodes until the first half of 2019, and with no exact air date for Season 8 announced yet, the wait is excruciating.

It's been over a year since Season 7 when (skip this paragraph if you don't like SPOILERS) the Army of the Dead unleashed their blue flame-breathing dragon, and we learned the truth about the parentage of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targaryen.

This week, fans were finally given the tiniest glimpse of what the new GoT season will include. Near the end of a trailer promoting HBO's upcoming shows, there was a shot of Jon Snow embracing Sansa Stark at Winterfell.

Not to sound ungrateful for that seconds-long teaser, but it's just not enough to ease the wait.

What may help is escaping to Westeros.

The "Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience," currently on its second North America tour, will return to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, Oct. 2. A full orchestra and choir, lead by composer Ramin Djawadi, will perform some of the most memorable songs from the show, while video technology evokes epic locations from the series.

In the updated 2018 production, there will be new music from Season 7, as well as a new stage and visuals.

While it would be great to have some answers on the fate of everyone in the Seven Kingdoms, getting a chance to relive the show's most epic moments will have to do, for now.

Tuesday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. | Tickets start at $39.50

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148



