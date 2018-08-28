Free tribute concert in West Philly to pay respect to Aretha Franklin

On Saturday, Sept. 8, there will be a free tribute concert in West Philly celebrating Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 on Aug. 16.

Last year, the annual Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood (N2N) street festival honored Prince. This year, the community event will pay R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the late "Queen of Soul."

Franklin's legacy includes winning 18 Grammy Awards and being the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The street festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., with performances beginning at 1 p.m. While free to attend, attendees must register. Performers include Grammy-nominated Kelly Price and R&B artists Keke Wyatt and Monica. They will sing a mix of Franklin's hits as well as some of their own.

Videos and images capturing highlights and milestones of Franklin's remarkable career will be presented throughout the festival, as well.



In addition, there will be food and drink, activities for kids and bingo for seniors.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Noon to 8 p.m. | Free with registration

50th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143



