August 28, 2018

Free tribute concert in West Philly to pay respect to Aretha Franklin

The 'Queen of Soul' died earlier this month

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Aretha Franklin Xinhua/Sipa USA

People pay their respects with flowers and pictures on Aretha Franklin's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, the United States on August 16, 2018. Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," died at 76.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, there will be a free tribute concert in West Philly celebrating Aretha Franklin, who died at age 76 on Aug. 16.

Last year, the annual Neighborhood-to-Neighborhood (N2N) street festival honored Prince. This year, the community event will pay R-E-S-P-E-C-T to the late "Queen of Soul."

RELATED: Opera on the Mall is happening, free tickets available | Your ultimate guide to the 2018 Made in America music festival

Franklin's legacy includes winning 18 Grammy Awards and being the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The street festival will run from noon to 8 p.m., with performances beginning at 1 p.m. While free to attend, attendees must registerPerformers include Grammy-nominated Kelly Price and R&B artists Keke Wyatt and Monica. They will sing a mix of Franklin's hits as well as some of their own. 

Videos and images capturing highlights and milestones of Franklin's remarkable career will be presented throughout the festival, as well.

In addition, there will be food and drink, activities for kids and bingo for seniors.

N2N Festival: "A Tribute to Aretha Franklin"

Saturday, Sept. 8
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free with registration
50th Street and Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

