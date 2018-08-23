Will the next 'American Idol' superstar be from Philly?

August 23, 2018
The "America Idol" bus is rolling into town on Thursday, Sept. 6, in search of the next superstar singer.
If you've dreamed of getting your big break on the singing competition show, this is your chance to audition in-person.
Auditions will be held at Franklin Square. Legal U.S. residents who are between 15 and 28 years old can try out. If interested, you can sign up for the open call audition here.
Last year was the 16th season of "American Idol," but the first season to air on ABC. Maddie Poppe, an Iowa native, won the competition.
On the upcoming season, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to help find the next singing sensation.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.