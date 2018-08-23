More Events:

August 23, 2018

Will the next 'American Idol' superstar be from Philly?

Auditions for the singing competition show will be held at Franklin Square

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Reality TV
ABC’s “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The "America Idol" bus is rolling into town on Thursday, Sept. 6, in search of the next superstar singer.

If you've dreamed of getting your big break on the singing competition show, this is your chance to audition in-person.

RELATED: Your ultimate guide to the 2018 Made in America music festival | Put your "Clueless" knowledge to the test with Quizzo and screening | Steven Tyler sends third cease and desist letter to Trump

Auditions will be held at Franklin Square. Legal U.S. residents who are between 15 and 28 years old can try out. If interested, you can sign up for the open call audition here.

Last year was the 16th season of "American Idol," but the first season to air on ABC. Maddie Poppe, an Iowa native, won the competition.

On the upcoming season, judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return to help find the next singing sensation.

"American Idol" Auditions

Thursday, Sept. 6
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

