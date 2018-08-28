Phillies players will be celebrity bartenders at fundraiser for PSPCA

August 28, 2018
The Philadelphia Phillies players attending Thursday evening's Puppapalooza, a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania SPCA, have been revealed.
Outfielders Rhys Hoskins, Roman Quinn and Nick Williams, pitchers Adam Morgan and Hector Neris, catcher Andrew Knapp and more players will be celebrity bartenders at Morgan's Pier.
Also, there will be photo opportunities with Hoskin's dog, Rookie, the Phillie Phanatic and the Phillies Ballgirls, as well as raffles, games, music and adoptable dogs.
General admission tickets are $40. Included is food and one cocktail. Additional drinks can be purchased. The event will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The PSPCA is dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and rescuing animals from abuse and neglect.
Thursday, Aug. 30
6-9 p.m. | $40 general admission
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA
