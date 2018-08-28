More Events:

August 28, 2018

Phillies players will be celebrity bartenders at fundraiser for PSPCA

Baseball fans and animal lovers are invited to Puppapalooza at Morgan's Pier

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rhys Hoskins Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Jul 26, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) reacts after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park.

The Philadelphia Phillies players attending Thursday evening's Puppapalooza, a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania SPCA, have been revealed.

Outfielders Rhys Hoskins, Roman Quinn and Nick Williams, pitchers Adam Morgan and Hector Neris, catcher Andrew Knapp and more players will be celebrity bartenders at Morgan's Pier.

Also, there will be photo opportunities with Hoskin's dog, Rookie, the Phillie Phanatic and the Phillies Ballgirls, as well as raffles, games, music and adoptable dogs.

General admission tickets are $40. Included is food and one cocktail. Additional drinks can be purchased. The event will take place 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The PSPCA is dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and rescuing animals from abuse and neglect.

Puppapalooza at the Pier

Thursday, Aug. 30
6-9 p.m. | $40 general admission
Morgan's Pier
221 N. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA

