August 27, 2018

Guide to what's going on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

Hard to believe, but it's almost time to wave goodbye to summer

By Sinead Cummings
Roof deck of the Spirit of Philadelphia Aaron Raysor Photography/Spirit of Philadelphia

The roof deck of the Spirit of Philadelphia, where there will be a pop-up beer garden on Saturday.

Those staying in Philly for Labor Day will have a choice of fun activities over the long holiday weekend. 

In addition to the huge Made in America music festival, there will be fireworks, a free screening of "Black Panther," a chance to check out a massive Viking ship, a pop-up beer garden on the Spirit of Philadelphia and much more.

Use our guide below to start making plans.

2018 Made in America Music Festival

For the seventh year, Made in America will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The two-day music festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2.

This year's headliners are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 2
$175 general admission
Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Modern-Day Viking Ship Docking at Penn's Landing

Norwegian Viking ship DrakenCourtesy of/Viking Nilsson

The Draken at sea.

The Draken Harald Hårfagre will arrive in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 31, and stay for a total of seven days. The Viking ship will be docked outside Independence Seaport Museum.

Waterfront visitors will be able to take a deck tour, as well as check out a free photo and video exhibit.

Friday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 6
$7-$35 tour tickets
Outside Independence Seaport Museum
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Labor Day Concert and Fireworks

On Saturday, Sept. 1, there will be fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Delaware River waterfront. 

Before the night sky lights up in celebration of the holiday, all are invited to a free concert by the U.S. Army Band Downrange at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.

Saturday, Sept. 1
8-10 p.m. | Free
Great Plaza at Penn's Landing
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Labor Day Volksfest

There will be a three-day Oktoberfest party over Labor Day weekend. Attendees will enjoy German food and beer, live German music, dancing and crafts. For kids, there will be amusement rides.

To join in the festivities, purchase a $6 ticket at the door, or a $9 two-day pass or $11 three-day pass.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3
Beginning at noon | $6-$11 per person
Cannstatter Volksfest Verein
9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114

Parks on Tap at Clark Park

Carroll - Parks On TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

At Parks on Tap, there are hammocks, lounge chairs, tables and games.

The traveling beer garden will be at Clark Park over Labor Day weekend. On the holiday, Parks on Tap will be open until 10 p.m.

Visitors can sip on craft beer, rosé, cocktails, cold brew coffee and non-alcoholic beverages. To eat, there will be snacks, as well as sandwiches, a chicken platter and salads.

Parks on Tap, which is free to attend, is both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Wednesday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 3
Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5-10 p.m.
Fridays: 4-11 p.m.
Saturdays: 1-11 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.
Labor Day: Noon to 10 p.m.
Clark Park
4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Free kids' admission at Museum of the American Revolution

Over Labor Day weekend, families are invited to the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. Kids age 12 and younger will receive free admission from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3.

Every child also will receive a free back-to-school pack with colored pencils, an eraser, a history-themed coloring book and a pocket-sized Declaration of Independence.

At the museum, kids will have the opportunity to try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing, decode secret messages, touch an 18th-century cannon and practice drilling like a Revolutionary soldier.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3
Free for kids age 12 and younger
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Waterfront Day Pop-Up Beer Garden on the Spirit of Philadelphia

Spirit of PhiladelphiaWerth Photography/Spirit of Philadelphia

The Spirit of Philadelphia has been providing exceptional views of the Delaware River for over 30 years.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Spirit of Philadelphia will stay docked so that visitors can board the yacht's pop-up beer garden. Onboard, there will be a DJ, a cash bar with drink specials and complimentary light bites.

Admission will be free. There's also an option to snag one of the limited number of complimentary VIP tickets for early boarding.

The pop-up will be part of Waterfront Day, when several attractions along the Delaware River waterfront will offer specials.

Sunday, Sept. 2
3-5:30 p.m. | Free admission; pay-as-you-go
Spirit of Philadelphia
401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

"Black Panther" at Clark Park

Movie Night in Clark ParkCourtesy of University City District/PhillyVoice

Watch a movie outdoors with friends – it's free!

Families can catch a free screening of the superhero film "Black Panther" on Friday, Aug. 31. Just remember to bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the outdoor movie night.

"Black Panther" will begin at 8 p.m., but you may want to get to Clark Park early to grab snacks from Baby Blues BBQ, Foolish Waffles and Lil' Pop Shop.

Everyone is also invited to dress in their best Wakanda-inspired attire for the event. There will be a costume parade before the movie begins.

Friday, Aug. 31
8 p.m. | Free
Clark Park
4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Jazz180 at the Piazza

Spend a jazz-filled evening outdoors to kick off the long weekend. Local band Jazz180 will perform at the Piazza on Friday, Aug. 31.

Friday, Aug. 31
7-10 p.m. | Free
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
