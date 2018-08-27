Guide to what's going on Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

Those staying in Philly for Labor Day will have a choice of fun activities over the long holiday weekend.

In addition to the huge Made in America music festival, there will be fireworks, a free screening of "Black Panther," a chance to check out a massive Viking ship, a pop-up beer garden on the Spirit of Philadelphia and much more.

Use our guide below to start making plans.

For the seventh year, Made in America will return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The two-day music festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, and Sunday, Sept. 2.

This year's headliners are Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Kendrick Lamar.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 2

$175 general admission

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Courtesy of/Viking Nilsson The Draken at sea.

The

will arrive in Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 31, and stay for a total of seven days. The Viking ship will be docked outside Independence Seaport Museum.

Waterfront visitors will be able to take a deck tour, as well as check out a free photo and video exhibit.



Friday, Aug. 31, through Thursday, Sept. 6

$7-$35 tour tickets

Outside Independence Seaport Museum

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

On Saturday, Sept. 1, there will be fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Delaware River waterfront.

Before the night sky lights up in celebration of the holiday, all are invited to a free concert by the U.S. Army Band Downrange at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.

Saturday, Sept. 1

8-10 p.m. | Free

Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



There will be a three-day Oktoberfest party over Labor Day weekend. Attendees will enjoy German food and beer, live German music, dancing and crafts. For kids, there will be amusement rides.

To join in the festivities, purchase a $6 ticket at the door, or a $9 two-day pass or $11 three-day pass.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3

Beginning at noon | $6-$11 per person

Cannstatter Volksfest Verein

9130 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice At Parks on Tap, there are hammocks, lounge chairs, tables and games.



Visitors can sip on craft beer, rosé, cocktails, cold brew coffee and non-alcoholic beverages. To eat, there will be snacks, as well as sandwiches, a chicken platter and salads.

Parks on Tap, which is free to attend, is both family-friendly and dog-friendly.

Wednesday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 3

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5-10 p.m.

Fridays: 4-11 p.m.

Saturdays: 1-11 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 10 p.m.

Labor Day: Noon to 10 p.m.

Clark Park

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Over Labor Day weekend, families are invited to the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. Kids age 12 and younger will receive free admission from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3.

Every child also will receive a free back-to-school pack with colored pencils, an eraser, a history-themed coloring book and a pocket-sized Declaration of Independence.



At the museum, kids will have the opportunity to try on Revolutionary-inspired clothing, decode secret messages, touch an 18th-century cannon and practice drilling like a Revolutionary soldier.

Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3

Free for kids age 12 and younger

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Werth Photography/Spirit of Philadelphia The Spirit of Philadelphia has been providing exceptional views of the Delaware River for over 30 years.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Spirit of Philadelphia will stay docked so that visitors can board the

yacht's pop-up beer garden.

Onboard, there will be a DJ, a cash bar with drink specials and complimentary light bites.

Admission will be free. There's also an option to snag one of the limited number of complimentary VIP tickets for early boarding.

The pop-up will be part of Waterfront Day, when several attractions along the Delaware River waterfront will offer specials.

Sunday, Sept. 2

3-5:30 p.m. | Free admission; pay-as-you-go

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Courtesy of University City District/PhillyVoice Watch a movie outdoors with friends – it's free!

Families can catch a free screening of the superhero film "Black Panther" on Friday, Aug. 31. Just remember to bring chairs or blankets to sit on during the outdoor movie night.

"Black Panther" will begin at 8 p.m., but you may want to get to Clark Park early to grab snacks from Baby Blues BBQ, Foolish Waffles and Lil' Pop Shop.

Everyone is also invited to dress in their best Wakanda-inspired attire for the event. There will be a costume parade before the movie begins.

Friday, Aug. 31

8 p.m. | Free

Clark Park

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Spend a jazz-filled evening outdoors to kick off the long weekend. Local band Jazz180 will perform at the Piazza on Friday, Aug. 31.

Friday, Aug. 31

7-10 p.m. | Free

The Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123