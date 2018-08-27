Join in a 5-mile race on Ocean City's beach this Labor Day

Spending Labor Day at the shore?

On Monday, Sept. 3, start your day off from work with a beach workout, where the whole family can participate. The Labor Day 5-Mile Run in Ocean City, New Jersey, will kick off at 9 a.m.

Registration is $20 online through Friday, Aug. 31. Kids age 14 and under can register for $10.

Day-of, registration will increase to $30. Another reason not to wait – all runners who pre-register will be guaranteed a T-shirt.

After finishing the race, participants can cool off with a dip in the ocean. And since the race is early on Labor Day, there will still be plenty of time to lounge on the sand or barbecue.

Monday, Sept. 3

9 a.m. | $10-$30 per person

Beach at 23rd St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226

