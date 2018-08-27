More Events:

August 27, 2018

Join in a 5-mile race on Ocean City's beach this Labor Day

The whole family can participate

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Labor Day
Beach umbrella Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Lifeguards sit under a beach umbrella at the Jersey Shore.

Spending Labor Day at the shore? 

On Monday, Sept. 3, start your day off from work with a beach workout, where the whole family can participate. The Labor Day 5-Mile Run in Ocean City, New Jersey, will kick off at 9 a.m.

RELATED: The Philly Naked Bike Ride is turning 10 | Yoga for anxiety: Even 10 minutes of daily practice can help transform your life

Registration is $20 online through Friday, Aug. 31. Kids age 14 and under can register for $10.

Day-of, registration will increase to $30. Another reason not to wait – all runners who pre-register will be guaranteed a T-shirt.

After finishing the race, participants can cool off with a dip in the ocean. And since the race is early on Labor Day, there will still be plenty of time to lounge on the sand or barbecue.

Labor Day 5-Mile Run

Monday, Sept. 3
9 a.m. | $10-$30 per person
Beach at 23rd St., Ocean City, N.J. 08226

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Labor Day Ocean City Family-Friendly Races New Jersey Running

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting roles for each of the Eagles' 2018 draft picks, updated
082618JordanMailata

Food & Drink

Urban Village Brewing Co. is selling cans of Super Bowl LII-inspired beer, 'Fiddy Two'
urban village brewing co

Health News

Penn research offers hope in fight against brain cancer that killed John McCain
John_McCain_Aug_3,_2017

Sixers

Sixers promote five members of front office in midst of GM search
071018_Brett-Brown_usat

Education

Here's what Philly's first day back to school looked like
Ring the bell

Health News

Biorhythms and birth control: FDA stirs debate by approving ‘natural’ app
08212018_NC_product2_eu

Escapes

Limited - Guided Adventure to Antarctica

$6599 -- 14-Night Guided Adventure to Antarctica w/Buenos Aires Stay
Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.