August 27, 2018

Phillies reportedly claim slugger Jose Bautista from Mets

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
082718_Jose-Bautista_usat Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports, File

Jose Bautista prepares in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Phillies appear set to add another bat to their bench just before the calendar turns to September and the real playoff push begins.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Philadelphia has claimed former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista off waivers from the Mets.

Bautista, who is in his 15th season and made six straight All Star appearances from 2010-2015 while hitting 227 home runs in that span, is batting just .199 with 11 home runs this season with a pair of NL East rivals, the Mets and Braves. 

Because this is revocable waivers season, the Mets can pull Bautista back if the teams are unable to complete a trade within the allotted amount of time. As Rosenthal stated in his tweet, that clock expires tomorrow. But it's looking like a deal will get done.

Stay tuned for more...

