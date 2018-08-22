More Sports:

August 22, 2018

Phillies bullpen, really bad against lefties, adds Luis Avilan

By Evan Macy
Luis Avilan will become the Phillies left-handed ace reliever.

The Phillies haven't made much of a splash off the field as they've tried to compete for a playoff spot whilst also maintaining their youth and potential for the future.

So Wednesday afternoon they made a minor move —one that came less than a day after the team's bullpen blew a 3-run lead by allowing nine runs in a depleting loss in Washington Tuesday. In acquiring Luis Avilan, the Phillies hope they can solve some of their late (and middle) inning woes.

Avilan, who has a respectable career ERA of 3.09 as a left-handed specialist, started the year with the Dodgers and was later traded to the White Sox. Double-A pitcher Felix Paulino was sent to Chicago as the Sox' compensation in the deal.

The most alluring stat from Avilan is his success against left-handers, allowing just .212 of them to get hits over his last three seasons. As a whole, Philly's bullpen ERA is 4.07, right in the middle of the MLB pack. They have allowed .250 of hitters to grab hits. 

Phillies vs. Lefties vs. Righties  Last 7 games
 .256.238  .320


The acquisition, Philly's fourth trade of the summer, comes about a week ahead of the second, non-waiver trade deadline with the Phillies currently two games behind the Braves in the NL East.

