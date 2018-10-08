Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail

Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K, which you can race as many times as you like, from Friday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 21.

To participate, you'll need to download the Strava app to track your runs on the course. Through the running app, you'll also be able to see how your pace compares to other Ghost Race runners.

The virtual 8K is free, and you can pick what time of day you want to run. Unlike standard road races, there's no crack-of-dawn start time – unless you like early-morning runs – or overcrowded corrals.

For this year's Ghost Race in Philly, you can choose from two courses. There's the Schuylkill River Trail East course, which is a flat out-and-back run on Kelly Drive, as well as the new Schuylkill River Trail West course. It's similar, but there's a waterfall at the turnaround point.

In addition to Philly, the Ghost Race will take place in 11 other cities in the U.S.

Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 21

Free

Schuylkill River Trail



